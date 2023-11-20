Leica Announces its Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion

News provided by

Leica Camera USA

20 Nov, 2023, 09:44 ET

Purchase a Leica SL2/SL2-S body or bundle between November 20th through November 28th and receive a complimentary flash and extra battery.

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera USA, the iconic brand renowned for its legacy in reportage photography, reveals its Leica Camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion.  From November 20th 9AM ET through November 28th 2023, Midnight ET Leica Camera USA will offer a complimentary Leica SF 40 Flash and Battery BP-SCL4 with the purchase of a Leica SL2/SL2-S body or bundle, providing visual storytellers with a savings of $845.

Leica Camera SL2 Black Friday offer - complimentary Leica SF 40 Flash and Battery
Leica Camera SL2 Black Friday offer - complimentary Leica SF 40 Flash and Battery
Leica Camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion
Leica Camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion

The SL2 family of cameras personifies the Leica brand. It's a full frame body built for the rigors of professional use with quick and quiet autofocus when using native lenses that resolve far beyond the current resolution of the sensor.  The body can adapt to any lens Leica has ever made, allowing the photographer flexibility and creative agency to reflect their visual signature. These modern bodies feature image stabilization allowing the photographer to expand their own physical limits for hand holding the camera, and still get sharp, crisp images. The body itself is sealed to IP54, protecting it from the elements to further expand the landscape of your creativity.

The compact and versatile Leica SF40 is a fully dedicated TTL flash that adds light to any scene. The flash can both bounce and swivel allowing the photographer to use a hard direct light or a soft diffused bounce light to create a variety of lighting looks. The flash will automatically give the correct amount of light using it's TTL feature and cover the field of view from 24mm to 105mm automatically. Another creative use of the SF40 is its ability to use High Speed Sync as well as Slow Shutter Speed sync allowing the photographer to creatively capture their artistic vision. The flash comes complete with a pop-on diffuser and a stand.

Enjoy the convenience of a second battery and never be without power for your camera. This promotion is available at authorized retailers throughout the United States.

To learn more about the Leica SL2, Leica SL2-S camera systems please visit our website.

About Leica Camera
Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit https://leicacamerausa.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Please find further information at:
Nike Communications Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 201-995-0051
Internet: leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA

