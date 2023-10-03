Leica Announces Milestone Anniversary Events for Leica Store Los Angeles and Leica Store Washington D.C.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica stores serve as a cultural destination for art, innovation, and technology, and is a hub for creativity, inspiration, and connection. As the first Leica store in the United States, Leica Store Washington, D.C. pioneered the experience of the world of Leica in the region. Leica Store Los Angeles is home to Leica Gallery Los Angeles, the largest Leica Gallery in the United States. Continuing their legacy of artistic excellence through uplifting local artists and photography communities, Leica is hosting Anniversary events at Leica Store and Gallery Los Angeles and Leica Store Washington, D.C to commemorate unique milestones for each space. On the West Coast, the Leica Store and Gallery Los Angeles is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a visual retrospective of some of the most iconic images from the past 10 years of Leica Gallery LA exhibitions, titled " Frames per Second: A Decade of Shaping Moments that Matter." On the East Coast, Leica Store Washington, D.C. is marking their 11th anniversary with "Mastery & Milestones," an exhibition that encapsulates 11 years and 11 unique stories, all expressed through Leica M-Series cameras.

OCTOBER 19, 2023 - "Frames per Second: A Decade of Shaping Moments that Matter"

Taking place at Leica's Los Angeles Store & Gallery on October 19th, 6PM-8PM PDT, "Frames per Second", signifies the fleeting nature of moments and the power of photography in memorializing them, from seconds to decades. This title carries a double meaning, referencing both the process of shaping images and the store's unique place in Leica's history as the brand's second company-owned store in the United States. Featuring some of the most iconic images from the past 10 years of Leica Gallery exhibits in Los Angeles, the exhibition will showcase work by:

Mary Ellen Mark

Craig Semetko

Lenny Kravitz

Julian Lennon

Nikki Sixx

Jim Marshall

Nick Ut

Alan Schaller

Jeff Garlin

Ralph Gibson

Kwaku Alston

Cira Crowell

Nikki Reed

OCTOBER 26, 2023 - Leica Store DC Anniversary Event | "Mastery & Milestones"

On view at the Leica Store Washington, D.C. from October 26th - January 25th, 2024, "Mastery & Milestones", celebrates the 11th anniversary of the first company-owned Leica store, and first "point of experience" in the United States. Attendees are invited to reflect on the past and envision a future inspired by the world as seen through a Leica. 11 meaningful photographs will be on display that capture the spirit of DC through Leica lenses, by local D.C. artists such as:

Amitava Chatterjee

Tim Hyde

Vincent Ricardel

Randy Blythe

Kyle Myles

Chuck Kennedy

John Buckley

Cheriss May

Devin Allen

Hector Emanuel

Chaz Niell

Tony Mobley

David Butow

