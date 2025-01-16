Leica Announces SL3-S Mirrorless Camera the Fastest Leica Full Frame Camera in Its 100-Year History; First Look YouTube Video SL3-S, More Info at B&H

Leica SL3-S Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1873126-REG/leica_10643_sl3_s_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

24MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor

Maestro IV Processor with L2 Technology

Hybrid AF System with 779 Points

3.2" 5.7m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD 5.76m -Dot 0.78x-Mag. EyeRes OLED EVF

-Dot 0.78x-Mag. EyeRes OLED EVF 6K Open Gate Internal Recording

Open Gate Internal Recording ISO 50-200,000, up to 30 fps Shooting

6K , C6K, 4K , C4K & FHD 10-Bit Recording

, C6K, , C4K & FHD 10-Bit Recording 5-Axis Image Stabilization up to 5 Stops

CFexpress Type B & SD UHS-II Card Slots

Retaining the build of the SL3, the SL3-S (like its SL2-S predecessor) comes with an all-new full-frame 24.6MP BSI CMOS sensor and Maestro IV processor with L2 technology. Together they offer a high dynamic range and an expanded ISO range of 50 to 200,000, in addition to 48MP and 96MP multi-shot modes that—with some help from the 5 stops of in-body image stabilization—for the first time can be accomplished handheld.

The sensor-processor pairing also unlocks the powerful new 779-pooint autofocus system that makes its debut in the SL3-S. Combining the strengths of three focus technologies—the latest phase detection AF, depth map object detection AF, and contrast detection AF—with the powerful processor and an 8GB buffer, the Leica SL3-S shoots at up to 30 frames per second with full autofocus support, making it the fastest Leica ever.

For videographers, the Leica SL3-S features equally impressive and capable video performance. Open-gate, 3:2 aspect ratio internal recording in 6K is supported, as is 5.9K RAW at 30 fps to external display recorders. The CFexpress type B interface allows for unlimited recording times in ProRes 4:2:2 HQ in 5.8K at 30 fps or C4K at 60 fps. And for the first time, Leica offers a fourth storage option for video, introducing the ability to record directly to an external SSD hard drive via the USB-C interface. Here as well, the Maestro IV processor with L2 technology allows for videos with high-quality color rendering, dynamic range, and noise behavior in the L-Log color space, expanding post-production options while simplifying the post-production process.

The camera's functional design and user interface will be familiar to SL3 users. Buttons and dials are where they were, as are the tilting 3.2" rear touchscreen and the 5.76m-dot EyeRes EVF with 120 fps refresh rate. The software retains the same updated iconography and streamlined navigation. Video and photo modes each have their own optimized interface controlling different settings, and the display's orientation rotates to correspond to the camera.

Benefitting both photo and video workflows, the physical interface and connectivity options are optimized for versatility and ease. The SL3-S has slots for CFexpress type B and UHS-II SD memory cards, a USB-C port for fast data transfer, tethering, SSD connection or power supply, and a full-size HDMI 2.1 output for external LCD panels or recording devices. Additionally, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with MIMO technology enable fast, stable connection to the Leica FOTOS App, allowing full-resolution DNG files to be transferred in seconds. The Leica SL3-S can also be connected directly to Apple products using the supplied USB-C cable.

Leica also plans to introduce the Camera-to-Cloud function, available via Adobe frame.io, over the course of 2025. This will allow users to upload videos and photos directly from the camera to the Adobe frame.io cloud for further processing.

It wouldn't be Leica without beautiful engineering, and again the company has produced an aesthetically appealing machine that is both functional and durable. Built from milled aluminum and magnesium, the all-metal body is efficient at keeping the system cool during longer recording takes. The body is also IP54-rated for dust and moisture resistance.

It's also worth mentioning that the Leica SL3-S, along with the SL3, are L-mount cameras and share the same lens mount with Panasonic and Sigma as part of the L-Mount Alliance. This ensures wide lens compatibility and even helps to retain seamless use of Leica M-mount rangefinder lenses via an optional adapter.

Lastly, the SL3-S is the first camera in the SL-System to be equipped with Content Credentials technology, which allows each image to be signed with tamper-proof metadata to authenticate content and protect creators.

First Look YouTube Video on Leica SL3S Camera

https://youtu.be/OCrbUHAZa78

Read and learn more about the Leica SL3-S fast Mirrorless camera at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/leicas-sl3-fastest-camera-in-100-year-history

Additional popular categories

Digital Camera selection

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Digital-Cameras/ci/9811/N/4288586282

Mirrorless Cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Mirrorless-System-Cameras/ci/16158/N/4288586281

Tripods – Camera Tripods

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Tripods-Support/ci/8159/N/4075788743

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card (issued by Comenity Capital Bank) offers the industry's best instant savings or special financing. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more or apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo