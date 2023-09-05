Leica Announces Special Savings on SL2 Bundles

News provided by

Leica Camera USA

05 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

Limited-time savings of $1,500 USD on select bundles of Leica's most versatile full frame camera are offered now through January 31, 2024

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a voucher worth $1,500 USD ($2,000 CAD), Leica Camera is making it easier for new and existing customers to discover the Leica SL-System. The voucher can be redeemed from September 4, 2023 to January 31, 2024 when purchasing one of the six SL2-Kits. The SL2-Kits consisting of a Leica SL2 in black or silver with a Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH., the Leica Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. or the Leica Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. and thus, available at an unbeatable price-performance ratio.

A Leica account is required to activate the voucher. It can be set up quickly at club.leica-camera.com. After the successful registration of a new Leica account or in an already existing Leica account, the voucher can be activated and used directly after the login.

The voucher can be redeemed during the promotional period from September 4, 2023 to January 31, 2024 at the Leica Store, the Leica Online Store and participating dealers when purchasing one of the six SL2-Kits.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

