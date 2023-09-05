Leica announces special savings on SL2 bundles

Limited-time savings of $1,500 USD on select bundles of Leica's most versatile full frame camera are offered now through January 31, 2024

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a voucher worth $1,500 USD ($2,000 CAD), Leica Camera is making it easier for new and existing customers to discover the Leica SL-System. The voucher can be redeemed from September 4, 2023 to January 31, 2024 when purchasing one of the six SL2-Kits. The SL2-Kits consisting of a Leica SL2 in black or silver with a Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH., the Leica Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. or the Leica Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. and thus, available at an unbeatable price-performance ratio.

A Leica account is required to activate the voucher. It can be set up quickly at club.leica-camera.com. After the successful registration of a new Leica account or in an already existing Leica account, the voucher can be activated and used directly after the login.

The voucher can be redeemed during the promotional period from September 4, 2023 to January 31, 2024 at the Leica Store, the Leica Online Store and participating dealers when purchasing one of the six SL2-Kits.

