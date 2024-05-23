Leica Announces the Continuation of Compact Digital Cameras with the Upcoming Launch of the Leica D-Lux 8 on July, 2, 2024

TEANECK, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera AG will launch the new Leica D-Lux 8 on July 2nd, 2024. In 2003, the German premium manufacturer introduced the first D-Lux. Eight generations and numerous special editions later, the D-Lux has solidified its position in the top-quality segment of Leica's digital compact cameras.

The New Leica D-Lux 8 The New Leica D-Lux 8 - Available in stores on July, 2, 2024

The new D-Lux 8 brings the quintessential Leica experience into a more compact and accessible form. The overall user experience and iconic design are a testament to the excellence of the legendary Leica brand, recognized globally as a leader in the field. For enhanced user comfort, the controls have been simplified and ergonomically repositioned, while the user interface, inspired by the popular Leica Q-Cameras, has become even more user friendly. The D-Lux 8 features a 4/3" CMOS sensor offering 21 MP (effective 17 MP), the fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9–34 mm f/1.7–2.8 ASPH. lens (35mm equivalent to 24-75 mm), intuitive design and seamless connectivity with the Leica FOTOS app. The flash included with the camera further expands the versatility of the D-Lux 8.

In addition to the camera, a new range of accessories will be introduced. These include a hand grip, carrying straps, wrist straps, and leather protectors available in multiple colors. Additional accessories such as an automatic lens cap, soft release buttons, and a selection of bags, including a hip bag, crossbody bag, and equipment bag, expand the camera's portfolio.

The Leica D-Lux 8 will be available globally on July 2, 2024 at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and through authorized dealers. The US retail price will be $1,595.

Customers can register at leica-camera.com/compact-cameras to be notified once the camera is available in store.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

