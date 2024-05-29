Available with or without lens.

TEANECK, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica is now offering four new SL2-S Kits. The new kits include the camera body, the M-Adapter L, an additional BP-SCL 6 battery and a Premium Hybrid Glass Display Protector. This extends the range of applications for the Leica SL2-S, incorporating the entire portfolio of legendary Leica M lenses. With the powerful battery and the display protector, the kits contain further useful additions for daily photography and videography. Customers also have the option to select between the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH., the Leica Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. or the Leica Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. Additionally, customers can purchase a kit without a lens.

Leica is offering four new, attractive SL2-S Kits.

The retail price of the new Leica SL2-S Kit with the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH. is $7,495, with the Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. Is $6,195, with the Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. is $5,895 and without a lens is $5,195. All kits include the M-Adapter L, the BP-SCL 6 battery and a premium hybrid glass display protector.

Discover all SL-Kits at: https://leica-camera.com/en-int/photography/sl/kits

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 201-995-0051

Internet: leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA