Leica LUX: Leica Camera AG Presents the Professional Photo App for the iPhone

TEANECK, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Leica Camera AG presents the Leica LUX app, a professional camera app that brings the iconic Leica Look to the iPhone. Leica LUX empowers iPhone users to dive into the world of Leica photography and lenses, crafting unique Leica Looks infused with their distinctive photographic style for the first time using an iPhone. The app caters to both seasoned photographers and beginners, offering features suitable for anything from quick snapshots to artistic compositions.

The 'Leica Lens Look'

With Leica LUX, users can experiment with well-known Leica lenses without having to physically take a camera in their hands. In 'Aperture-Mode', iPhone photographers can take pictures with the characteristic signatures of a range of classic Leica lenses, among them, the Leica Summilux-M 28 mm f/1.4 ASPH and the Leica Noctilux-M 50 mm f/1.2 ASPH. Thanks to Leica's proprietary image processing engine, grounded in machine learning and computer-aided photography, these lens simulations reproduce the unmistakable look for which these lenses are renowned, including, of course, the characteristic bokeh effect. This means that an iPhone now has the opportunity to emulate photos with the unique aesthetic of the legendary Leica M lenses.

The world of Leica Looks

Leica LUX uses Leica color science to offer a selection of color gradations and film presets that emulate those of Leica cameras. These include options such as Leica Classic, Leica Contemporary and Leica Black and White. When using the Leica Standard Look, the proprietary image processing in Leica LUX already displays colors and contrast differently and more naturally than the native iPhone camera app. With Leica LUX, the iPhone camera becomes the key to a world of powerful artistic expression, rich textures and impressive nuances. Each Leica Look has been developed to lend the captured image depth and character.

Leica LUX features a powerful and intuitively usable automatic mode while also offering photographers creative freedom through manual control of important parameters such as exposure compensation or shutter speeds. This means that every aspect of a photo can be composed to reflect the photographer's personal preferences. Whether used by an experienced professional or an enthusiastic amateur, Leica LUX is a tool that enables all photographers to capture professional images and simultaneously maximize their creative freedom. The unique feature: the app is regularly updated with new Leica lens profiles, Leica Looks and functions.

Leica Camera AG aquired Fjorden Electra AS

As of December 1, 2023, Leica Camera AG acquired the Norwegian company Fjorden Electra AS as part of the Leica LUX development initiative. The strategic acquisition took place within the framework of developing new business areas in the Mobile Business segment.

The business models of both companies ideally complement one another: Fjorden Electra AS brings extensive knowledge in the development of apps and smartphone accessories, while the Leica Camera AG Mobile Imaging development team contributes its expertise in the areas of image processing and imaging quality.

"With the takeover of Fjorden, we systematically press ahead with our strategic growth strategy and further consolidate our positioning in the smartphone photography segment. In the future, customers will benefit from the combined expertise of two innovation leaders who have bundled their core competencies to open up new creative capabilities in smartphone photography," said Marius Eschweiler, Vice President Business Unit Mobile, Leica Camera AG.

"Our vision was to bring more joy and professionalism to mobile phone photography. The iconic Leica cameras were role models in our development processes when it comes to functionality, design and haptics. As long-standing Leica fans, our team is eager to further develop this vision as a part of Leica and simultaneously benefit from the company's technical and optical excellence," said Dr Victor Henning, founder and CEO of Fjorden Electra AS.

Pricing and availability

Leica LUX will be offered as a so-called 'Freemium' model: the free version of Leica LUX includes access to the Automatic Photo mode and the Aperture Mode, including emulation of the Leica Summilux-M 28 mm f/1.4 ASPH. and five Leica Looks.

Leica LUX Pro (from $6.99 per month) additionally enables access to manual control of the exposure, focus and white balance and the complete – and constantly growing – current range of 11 Leica Looks and five Leica lenses. The range of functions, including access to exclusive Leica content and events and a series of other functions, is being continually expanded.

Leica LUX App Store link: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6477182657

Leica Camera – the partner of photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

