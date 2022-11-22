Leica Announces Three New Releases for the Traveling Visual Artist

Form meets function with new offerings from Leica this holiday season

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera announces three releases just in time for holiday travel: the V-Lux 5 Discovery Kit, Leica Q2 Traveler Kit, and new premium Leica accessories. These new offerings provide visual storytellers expanded options to see and record the world in style and comfort.

Leica Q2 Traveler Kit Leica V-Lux 5 Discovery Kit

Comprised of a V-Lux 5, a rope strap designed by COOPH and a compact Ultravid 8x20 BR Binocular, the V-Lux 5 Discovery Kit allows visual explorers the ability to witness their unique perspective with incredible depth and precision. The kit, priced at $1,995, is available for a limited time only through December 4th, 2022, exclusively through Leica Camera's online store at www.leicacamerausa.com.

Leica Camera is also releasing two new leather accessories, the Leica Wrapping Cloth and Leica Visoflex 2 Case, allowing creators to protect their camera equipment from scratches while on the move. The Leica Wrapping Cloth is priced at $175, and the Visoflex 2 Case is priced at $150. Both accessories are made of super fine hairsheep nappa leather, and are available at authorized retailers and Leica Camera's online store at www.leicacamerausa.com.

For visual artists who need high performance in a compact size, the Leica Q2 Traveler Kit consists of the one-of-a-kind Leica Q2 camera, an extra battery and the newly introduced Leica Wrapping Cloth, providing storytellers with the ability to capture the world, no matter where their creative journey takes them. This limited kit is priced at $5,795 and is available until December 31st, 2022 at authorized retailers and Leica Camera's online store at www.leicacamerausa.com.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 212-529-3400

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA