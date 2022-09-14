Leica Camera Announces Call for Entries and Regional Expansion of its 4th Annual Leica Women Foto Project Award

This year's award expands to residents of the US, UK, Mexico, and Canada where one winner from each region will receive a Leica SL2-S camera set and $10,000 USD

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera announces the fourth annual call for entries to its Leica Women Foto Project Award in partnership with Photoville and Women Photograph. The brand's initiative to promote diversity in photography expands to new regions across the globe, now accepting entries from the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada (excluding Québec) in addition to the United States. One winner from each region will be awarded a Leica SL2-S camera, a Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH. Lens, and cash prize of $10,000 USD. Applicants are requested to submit a photo story made with any camera (owning a Leica is not required) that bears witness to humanity as expressed through the female perspective. Submissions will be selected by a diverse group of jurors renowned in the world of photography.

Leica Women Foto Project

Since its inception in 2019, the Leica Women Foto Project serves as a platform to cultivate a diverse and inclusive community through photography. Its mission is to encourage photographers to demonstrate the importance and impact of a woman's point of view. To date, the initiative has fueled diversity in visual storytelling through grants and sponsorships with Women Photograph, Photoville, Las Fotos Project, and the ConnectHer Film Festival while co-creating the Leica Women Foto Project Grant for the International Leica Society's own philanthropic efforts. This Spring, the initiative will amplify the female perspective through a feature at Photoville in New York with additional programs to be launched through the year.

"With the Leica Women Foto Project Award expanding to new regions, we underscore our commitment to the narratives shaped by multicultural perspectives while bearing witness to the moments that impact how we see and interact with our world," says Kiran Karnani, VP of Marketing for Leica Camera USA.

Leica Women Foto Project Award recipients will be determined by a panel of notable judges based on quality of photography, sophistication of project and a dedication to the medium of photography.

The 2023 panel of judges is composed of:

Karin Rehn-Kaufmann , Director, Leica Galleries Worldwide

Director, Leica Galleries Worldwide Liz Johnson Arthur , Photojournalist & Editorial Photographer

Amanda de Cadenet, Photographer, Author and Media Personality

Natalia Jimenez , Senior Picture Editor, The Washington Post

Elizabeth Krist , Former Senior Photo Editor at National Geo graphic

Kate Kuo , Director of Photography LA Times

Whitney Matewe, Photo Editor, Time Magazine

Mary McCartney , Photographer

Renee Mussai , Senior Curator and Head of Curatorial & Collection, Autograph ABP

ABP Nikki Reed , Actress, Photographer, Writer

Laura Roumanos , Co-Founder, Photoville (pending Monday 9/12)

Photoville Sara Rumens, Features Picture Editor, The Times

Jennifer Samuel, Photo Editor, National Geographic

Maggie Steber , Documentary Photographer & Guggenheim Grant Fellow

The call for entries for the 2023 Leica Women Foto Project Award will begin September 14th at 9:00AM ET and will close on November 7th at 11:59 PM EST. Applications for the Leica Women Foto Project Award can be submitted through the online registration form found on www.leicawomenfotoproject.com with applicable terms and conditions. Leica Camera will announce the winners of the Leica Women Foto Project Award on March 8, 2023.

Please visit https://www.leicawomenfotoproject.com/submit to apply

