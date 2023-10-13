Leica Camera Announces Charity Lots for the 43rd Leitz Photographica Auction

Auction to feature one-of-one prototypes, vintage equipment, and exclusive photo prints with proceeds to benefit The Committee to Protect Journalists

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Leica is hosting its 43rd Leitz Photographica Auction, the biannual eponymous auction of photographs, vintage cameras, and camera accessories. The auction will feature a wide selection of meticulously curated lots representative of the spirit of innovation, craftsmanship, and artistic excellence that Leica has exemplified for decades.

Leitz Photographica Auction - LEONARD FREED (1929-2006) Dr. Martin Luther King, 1964for CPJ Leitz Photographica Auction for CPJ - Leica M10-P outfit 'Constantine Manos'

In addition to the general auction, Leica has curated a special selection of lots titled "Truth in Focus" in partnership with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a leading defender of press freedom across the globe. Auction proceeds from these lots will support the work done by CPJ, from diplomatic and lobbying efforts to watchdog research and safety reports. Along with Leica's support, it is through these efforts that CPJ is able to defend the right of the media, including photojournalists, to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal worldwide.

CPJ plays a pivotal role in advocating for the safety and rights of photojournalists around the world. Recognizing the critical function that photojournalists play in documenting events and stories that shape global issues, the organization actively works to support those who are facing threats or censorship worldwide using legal assistance, resources, and training. By partnering with CPJ on the 43rd Leitz Photographica Auction's "Truth in Focus" portion, Leica aims to further raise awareness about the challenges faced by photojournalists as well as promoting their freedom to report without fear. Through amplifying the voices of these visual storytellers, Leica and CPJ are working to preserve press freedom while uplifting the essential role of photojournalism in fostering informed societies.

In addition to the special auction lots, Leica is collaborating with CPJ on a series of safety clinics at the brand's Boston, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles galleries. Led by CPJ representatives along with renowned photojournalists, attendees will gain expert advice and learn more about how to stay safe and protect their physical and digital well-being, from photographing the everyday to even the most challenging environments.

Highlights of this year's auction include:

Rare Cameras Leica M10 Monochrom Previously Owned by Actor and Director Jason Momoa HODINKEE "Ghost Edition" M10-P Prototype Set Leica SL ( Typ 601) Previously Owned by Photographer Mathieu Bitton Photographer Constantine Manos Digital Camera Set Photographer Constantine Manos Analog Camera Set

Historic Art Prints Leonard Freed , Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being greeted upon his return to the United States after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize , 1964 Leonard Freed , Wall Street , 1956 Leonard Freed , Summertime in Harlem , 1963 Dennys Ilic , Entwined Jim Marshall , Watching Vietnam Day Protest, November 20, 1965 Mark De Paola , 60 Seconds Curl Todd Hido , #3223 Michael Muller , Omega of the Alpha Maggie Steber , Edward Hopper's Bedroom Maggie Steber , Flora from the Garden Brandon Ralph, Katya I Brian Bowen Smith , Cassandra and Daniel Manfred Bauman , The American Bison Manfred Bauman , The American Bison II Stash, Not In Service Jeff Garlin , Larry David Silhouette Deborah Anderson , Tribal Lakota Boy



"The tapestry of Leica's history is interwoven with the path and purpose of photojournalists," says Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera USA. "Our mission is to protect the right to bear witness to our world and document its narratives without fear of retribution. Our auction lineup this year is a tribute to this spirit."

The event is set to take place on November 24 and 25th in Vienna, Austria. For additional information on this year's auction, lots, and programming, please visit Leitz-Auction.com/Auction.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

About Leica Camera Classics:

Traditional German camera manufacturer Leica Camera AG has two subsidiaries in Vienna: Leica Camera Austria GmbH and Leica Camera Classics GmbH. The latter specializes in vintage cameras and has around 500 units on display at its Leica Classic Store at Westbahnstraße 40. This location also houses the world's largest spare parts warehouse for historic Leica cameras. Due to this unique stock, the technicians on site can examine historic Leica cameras according to the highest collector standards and restore them prior to auction if necessary. Twice a year - in mid-June and at the end of November - Leica Camera Classics organizes the Leitz Photographica Auction, the world's most renowned auction of vintage cameras, attracting bidders from over 100 countries. In addition, around 5,000 products are permanently offered for sale in the LCC online store.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Email: [email protected]

201-995-0051

Internet: Leitz-Auction.com/Auction

SOURCE Leica Camera USA