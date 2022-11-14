Leica Camera Announces Customer Appreciation Special Offer

Photographers and videographers offered a savings of up to $2,300 on eligible Leica SL-System cameras and lenses.

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera North America is happy to introduce a new customer appreciation special offer for the Leica SL2 System starting November 14, 2022, through December 31, 2022. This special offer invites photographers and videographers alike to receive a savings of $1,300 USD with the purchase of a Leica SL2 body or SL2 bundle / Leica SL2-S body or SL2-S bundle and will also receive a savings of $1,000 USD with the purchase of a Leica SL prime lens. Creators who want to benefit from this program can access vouchers by signing-in or creating a Leica account.

The Leica SL2 System allows artists to fulfill their creative vision by exploring the diversity of Leica lenses including Leica M lenses, Leica R lenses, Leitz Cine lenses, together with Leica's newest optical designs showcased in the SL lenses, all developed with the highest quality standards in mind. For visual artists who want to see every detail in their photographs the Leica SL2's 47–megapixel sensor effortlessly reveals subtleties that may be challenging to see with the naked eye. Videographers may utilize the 4K 60 frames-per-seconds RAW video output on the Leica SL2-S for professional moving picture workflows.

To learn more about the Leica SL2, Leica SL2-S camera systems and Leica SL prime lenses please visit our website.

About Leica Camera

Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit https://leicacamerausa.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

