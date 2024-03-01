Leica Camera Announces the Opening of Flagship Store and Gallery in New York City's Meatpacking District

TEANECK, N.J., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera, the renowned German camera and optics company, is proud to announce the opening of its flagship store and gallery in New York City's Meatpacking District. The new location will serve as the ultimate destination for the art of photography, expanding Leica's presence in Manhattan and complementing existing points of the Leica experience in New York City. The opening of the new flagship store and gallery reflects the city's renowned creativity, providing a space for visual storytellers to find inspiration and explore tools that serve authentic visual expression. The new location will serve as a destination for the art and culture of photography, offering an immersive retail experience for customers to explore and purchase Leica's full range of products, including cameras, lenses, and accessories.

Spanning two floors and more than 3,000-square-feet on 13th Street, steps away from the Highline and The Whitney Museum of American Art, the new flagship store and gallery were designed to cater to a wide range of consumers, from professional photographers to photography enthusiasts. The ground floor features the Leica boutique, showcasing the entire portfolio of cameras, lenses, sport optic products, Leica watch collection and the new Leica Cine 1 Laser TV. The ground floor is also home to the Leica Gallery NYC, where visitors can enjoy exhibitions showcasing the work of renowned photographers and emerging talent.

The top floor is reserved for inspiration, featuring a Leica Library, photo studio, and an outdoor rooftop, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to connect with other creatives and explore the art and culture of photography. The Leica Library is a space where visitors can browse through an extensive collection of photography books curated by renowned photographer Todd Hido, while the photo studio offers a space for photographers to test and experiment with Leica's cutting-edge technology.

"Leica has always been at the forefront of the photography industry, and our new Meatpacking Flagship will further cement that position," said Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of Leica's Supervisory Board. "This new space will open up the world of Leica to the public and give people more opportunities to engage with up-and-coming talent, fellow Leica fans, and renowned photographers."

"We are excited to expand our presence in Manhattan with the opening of our flagship store and gallery in the heart of the Meatpacking District," said Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera. "This new location, in one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods, provides photographers with a space to explore, connect, and find inspiration. We are thrilled to expose more people to the Leica experience, allowing them to discover the critical role photography plays in our society."

The new location marks the brand's seventh Leica Store and third gallery in the United States, located at 406 W 13th St. The invite-only grand opening of Leica's flagship store and gallery in New York City's Meatpacking District is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2024. The program will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, reception, and showcase of Leica's latest products. Further, the grand opening will feature a weekend of immersive events open to the public, including a panel discussion featuring colleagues of renowned Leica photographer Elliott Erwitt, (March 15th, 6PM-8PM), a talk and book signing with Ralph Gibson (March 16th, 6PM-8PM), and photowalk opportunities with Jason Roman and Gulnara Samoilova.

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hessen, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

