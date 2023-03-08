Leica Camera Announces Winners of the Newly Expanded 4th Annual Leica Women Foto Project Award

TEANECK, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Women's Day, Leica Camera USA announce the four recipients of its 4th annual Leica Women Foto Project Award in partnership with Photoville and Women Photograph. For the first time, Leica Camera accepted entries from the U.K., Mexico, and Canada and the U.S., aiming to elevate marginalized voices while empowering the female point of view through photography.

Leica Women Foto Project Leica Women Foto Project 2023 Winners

This year's awardees: Anna Filipova (UK), Eli Farinango (Canada), Greta Rico (Mexico), and Mary F. Calvert (US) were selected by a panel of notable judges. Each winner will receive a Leica SL2-S camera, a Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH. Lens, and cash prize of $10,000 USD.

Since 2019, the Leica Women Foto Project has been a platform to cultivate a diverse, inclusive community through photography. The award is a catalyst to reframe how we express our visual narrative, while encouraging photographers to demonstrate the importance of a woman's point of view. The initiative has evolved with grants and awards in service to Las Fotos Project, Black Women Photographers, Women Photograph, the Leica Society International Grant for Women in Photography, VII Agency and more.

"The Leica Women Foto Project aims to illuminate underrepresented visual storytellers through programs and resources that foster the development and amplification of the female perspective," says Kiran Karnani, VP of Marketing for Leica Camera USA.

Leica Women Foto Project Award recipients were determined by a panel of notable judges based on quality of photography, sophistication of project and a dedication to the medium of photography.

The 2023 panel of judges is composed of:

Karin Rehn-Kaufmann

Liz Johnson Artur

Amanda de Cadenet

Natalia Jimenez

Elizabeth Krist

Kate Kuo

Whitney Matewe

Mary McCartney

Renee Mussai

Nikki Reed

Laura Roumanos

Sara Rumens

Jennifer Samuel

Maggie Steber

4th Annual Leica Women Foto Project Winners

Concentrating on documenting social justice issues, photographer Mary F. Calvert has focused her attention for the past nine years on documenting military sexual abuse (MST) in the U.S. Armed Forces. In her shattering project Left Behind, Calvert draws attention to the impact of MST on victims and their families, as well as the scars of trauma that are left long after events of sexual assault.

Inspired by her own history, Mexican documentary photographer Greta Rico's harrowing project, Substitute Mother, tells the story of her cousin Siomara, who became a "Substitute Mother" to her 3-year-old niece following her mother's murder. This project shows how femicide does not end with murder, but has psychosocial impacts that cause trauma in those who become "Substitute Mothers" due to violence in Mexico.

Canadian Eli Farinango explores the vastness of the healing journey through her documentary photography, exploring the spaces to reclaim ancestral memory through image-making and collaborative processes. Born in Kichwa territory in Ecuador and raised in Algonquin territory in Canada, Farinango's winning project, Wilkay, traces the artist's experience of transformation and healing from abuse and mental illness, allowing her to reconnect with her roots, family and ancestors in the process.

Choosing to explore unique environmental and scientific topics based in remote and inaccessible areas, UK-based visual journalist Anna Filipova uses captivating imagery and compelling stories to raise awareness for climate change. Her winning project, ARCTIC: THE DARKEST HOURS, explores Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard where the largest laboratory for modern Arctic research is housed, along with research scientists who make up most of the population. This area has the cleanest air on Earth, but also receives circulated air from Europe and North America, allowing for extensive research of post global warming conditions.

Leica Camera continues to amplify the female perspective throughout Women's History Month by collaborating with Women Street Photographers on the brand's annual Leica Women Summit, taking place April 14th-16th. The event will feature panel discussions, a featured exhibition, and opportunities to loan a Leica, providing attendees a unique learning and networking experience. To further highlight the female gaze in photography, Leica is also excited to host an exhibition at Leica Gallery LA featuring works from Kathryn Boyd Brolin, Jaimie Johnson, Madison Krieger, and Lisa McCord, running now through April 24th . Additionally, the brand will hold a virtual conversation with photographers Kathryn Boyd Brolin, Nikki Boon and Tina Rowden on March 30th that is free to attend and open to the public.

To learn more about the Leica Women Foto Project Award, visit Leica-Camera.com.

