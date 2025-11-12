Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles Presents #SHOTBYADAMS by Bryan Adams

The internationally acclaimed musician and photographer unveils a new exhibition capturing humanity, emotion, and authenticity through the Leica lens.

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed musician and photographer Bryan Adams will unveil his latest photography exhibition, SHOTBYADAMS, opening Monday, November 17, 2025, at the Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles. The exhibition will be on view through December 1, 2025, offering an intimate look into Adams' creative vision and passion for visual storytelling.

#SHOTBYADAMS presents a striking collection of Bryan Adams' photographic works that capture raw emotion, honesty, and humanity. Through his lens, Adams reveals the unfiltered beauty of his subjects—personalities from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and the arts. Most notable among these are his portraits of Amy Winehouse, taken while Adams looked to provide refuge for Winehouse at the height of her fame, and of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who Adams photographed smiling beside her wellington boots in Buckingham Palace.

Within his photographic practice, Adams has returned to capturing these candid, authentic moments of individuals, whether those in the public eye or ordinary people, and the connections formed in these interactions. Through his work, Adams conveys the ever-changing moods and trends associated with fame in our modern world, revealing the act of photography as both a staged event and one of self-staging.

"In #SHOTBYADAMS, I explore the human experience through light, composition, and authenticity. Photography, for me, is about trust and connection—it's about capturing what exists between the subject and the lens in a single, unguarded moment. Each portrait tells its own story, shaped by honesty and emotion. Leica has been the constant in this creative journey, allowing me to see—and share—the world as it truly is," said Bryan Adams.

#SHOTBYADAMS at the Leica Gallery LA will include photographs of notable figures from around the world, in black and white, color, and also including many images from his new 'In Colour' series, made with silver gelatine print under colored plexiglass.

Through #SHOTBYADAMS, the collaboration between artist and instrument becomes a testament to the power of visual expression and Leica's continued dedication to photographers worldwide.

As part of the exhibition program, the Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles will host an opening reception on November 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., inviting guests to experience Shot by Adams firsthand.

With #SHOTBYADAMS, Leica continues its mission to celebrate powerful visual storytelling and bring together photographers and audiences who share a passion for the art of seeing.

Exhibition Hours:

Leica Gallery Los Angeles is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

8783 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048; 424-777-0341

About the Artist

Bryan Adams is an internationally celebrated musician, photographer, and humanitarian. While best known for his award-winning music career, Adams has established himself as a respected visual artist whose photographic work captures depth, vulnerability, and authenticity.

His portraits have been featured in major publications including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Esquire, and he has photographed many of the world's most recognizable figures. Adams' exhibitions have been showcased at prestigious institutions such as Somerset House in London, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Kunsthalle Mainz.

Beyond his creative pursuits, Adams is dedicated to social impact and often uses his photography to raise awareness for humanitarian causes. His ability to translate emotion into image has solidified his standing as both a storyteller and artist, continuing to inspire audiences around the world through both his sound and his vision.

