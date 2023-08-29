Leica Camera Debuts Cine 1 Laser TV at B&H Bild Expo

In collaboration with B&H Photo, Leica's latest innovation on display at Javits Center on September 6-7, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera, renowned globally for its precision engineering and innovation in camera and optics manufacturing, announces its presence at B&H Photo's inaugural BILD Expo. Taking place at the Javits Center in New York City from September 6-7, Leica Camera will offer attendees immersive photo walks, hands-on product demonstrations, and debut its latest technological innovation, the Leica Cine 1.

The Premier of Leica's new Laser TV Leica Cine 1 Laser TV at Bild Expo

Launching on September 6th in North America, Bild Expo attendees will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the exciting new Leica Cine 1 Cinema TV. Offered in 120" and 100" 4K versions, the Leica Cine 1 exceeds expectations with its triple-RGB laser technology, Leica Image Optimization and Leica Summicron lenses delivering bright, breathtaking images in any environment. The Leica Cine 1 is the culmination of purist design and exceptional engineering that turns any living room into the ultimate home cinema.

During the BILD Expo, Leica invites attendees to deep dive into its legacy and innovation through the "Leica on Loan" program. This program encourages visitors to engage directly with Leica products to discover firsthand the elusive "Leica Look". By offering an unmatched opportunity to experience the distinct Leica aesthetic, enthusiasts can create and capture memories of New York City, all through the iconic Leica lens.

Attendees are also invited on curated photo walks through Manhattan, guided by Leica experts. Participants will gain insights into techniques, framing, and the art of seeing – all the while exploring the myriad stories that the city has to offer.

At the BILD Expo, attendees have a unique opportunity with the Leica Cine 1 Social Media Challenge. Visitors are prompted to discover and photograph Leica's cinema TV displays positioned throughout the event. Upon sharing these moments on Instagram with the hashtags #LeicaCine1atBILD and tagging @leicacamerausa, participants have a chance to win a special prize in a random draw.

Jim Wagner, VP of Sales, shared his excitement about the event: "The BILD Expo provides an exceptional platform for Leica to connect, share, and inspire. We are delighted to showcase our latest offerings, including the coveted Leica Q3 and the innovative Leica Cine 1. These products embody Leica's unwavering dedication to excellence and our mission to innovate and inspire."

Leica's presence at BILD will offer an immersive experience for attendees, showcasing the powerful capabilities of new launches while shaping every moment to resonate with the brand's longstanding commitment to visual storytelling as an art form.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

