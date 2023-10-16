Leica Camera Inc. USA Makes its Landmark Entry into Mexico with a New Leica Store & Gallery in Mexico City

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, Mexico, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica announced today the opening of its first-ever store and gallery in Mexico, situated in the heart of Mexico City, at Avenida Presidente Masaryk No. 422- B, Colonia Chapultepec Polanco, Alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo, C.P. 11550. Leica aims to inspire and nurture Mexico City's burgeoning community of creatives and technology enthusiasts. The storied brand is renowned for its cameras and lenses and translates optical excellence through its comprehensive Sport Optic equipment, fine watches, smart projection and innovative digital solutions. With the opening of Leica Store & Gallery Mexico City, the brand serves to cultivate a shared space for storytelling, learning, and collaboration.

Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG, commented on the occasion, "This initiative reflects our intent to extend Leica's cultural commitment across the Americas, and I am confident that our presence in Mexico will serve as a vibrant destination to be immersed in the world of Leica."

The Leica Store & Gallery Mexico City will act as a platform for photography education through its Akademie workshops, which will serve the photography community of Mexico City. Furthermore, the gallery will regularly host exhibitions celebrating local and internationally renowned talent. The inaugural exhibition will spotlight Yael Martínez, a recipient of the prestigious Leica Oskar Barnack Award. The exhibition opens with an Artist Reception on November 10 and will be on view through December 26th.  

The Leica Store & Gallery in Mexico City is an invitation to explore and interact with our brand in a way that resonates with the visitor's unique interests and passions. "Leica Camera North America President Mike Giannattasio expressed, "This space serves as the confluence of art, culture, technology, and innovation, to spark inspiration, conversation, and community."

The Leica Gallery Mexico City is one of the 27 Leica Galleries around the world. A world record of Galleries under one name. It represents the first of its kind in the country, marking a significant milestone for Leica. It aims to capture and celebrate the cultural values of the Leica brand while promoting stories of regional as well as well-known international photographers. Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director & Chief Representative Leica Galleries International, shared, "We envision the Leica Gallery Mexico City as a platform that uplifts the narratives of local photographers while embodying the Leica spirit. We are excited to contribute to the city's vibrant cultural tapestry and look forward to engaging with Mexico's rich photographic tradition. The Leica Gallery is a meeting point for photo enthusiasts to meet, talk, exchange ideas, and celebrate the importance of the humanistic approach to photography.

The Leica Store & Gallery Mexico City opens its doors on November 17, 2023.

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hessen, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

