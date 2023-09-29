Leica Camera Opens Permanent Store Location at The Shops at the Bravern in Bellevue, WA

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica is opening its doors to their first permanent store at The Shops at the Bravern in the Seattle/Bellevue area. The newly designed boutique comes after occupying a temporary space in The Bravern mall, which consists of residential housing, offices, and a luxury shopping experience for guests. Using an updated design aesthetic, the permanent two-story, 1,700 square foot store will feature a consumer-facing area on the first floor as well as an exhibition space, dry bar, customer care area, and VIP lounge for events and exhibit openings. Leica will showcase a rotating selection of the brand's full product portfolio, including photographic equipment, Leica Watches, the Leica Cine 1 Laser TV, and sports optics. The exhibition area will feature exhibits that showcase a wide range of talent from local Seattle artists to renowned global photographers.

The new store implements Leica's new design concept that modernizes the space using natural surfaces made of sustainable wood in warm tones to convey a calm, retiring atmosphere for guests. First introduced to Leica's Store & Gallery in Munich, the innovative store design won the esteemed Red Dot Design Award in 2021.

"With the revamped store design and comprehensive range of products, services, and support, we offer our customers a unique brand and shopping experience. The new store is a place that concentrates on the essentials and makes the fascination of photography tangible for every visitor," explains Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG.

"Though Leica is certainly not new to the Bellevue area, our latest store opening at The Bravern will allow the brand to better engage with local creatives, fellow enthusiasts, and connoisseurs of photography in an exciting new location," said Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America. "We could not be more thrilled with this expansion and are looking forward to creating an inspiring destination for photographers in Seattle."

The opening of Leica's new store at The Bravern in Bellevue, WA is scheduled for October 21, 2023, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, weekend of immersive events and opening exhibition featuring work by local Seattle artist, Terry LaRue.

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hessen, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Since the opening in 2009, The Shops at The Bravern has revolutionized the experience of one-stop dynamic and luxury shopping. The Shops at The Bravern is the unrivaled destination for fashion and sophistication in the Bellevue area, featuring prestigious brands including Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Moncler, Omega, Prada and Bottega Veneta. The space also offers top-draw restaurants like John Howie Steak and sought-after amenities including Gene Juarez Salon & Spa and Lifetime Athletic.

