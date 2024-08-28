Leica Camera Showcases the Leica Cine 1 at CEDIA Expo 2024

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera is returning to CEDIA Expo 2024 to showcase the Leica Cine 1, its first-ever cinema TV, at the premier event for home technology professionals. Building on the success of its debut, this year's presentation emphasizes the advancements and continued excellence of the brand's home entertainment system, demonstrating its enhanced features and performance.

The Leica Cine 1 represents a new era in home cinema, combining state-of-the-art triple-RGB laser technology with Leica's signature image precision. This advanced technology delivers exceptionally bright images and vibrant colors, boasting a lifespan of over 25,000 hours. The system features a meticulously engineered Summicron lens that is perfectly matched to the image size, ensuring consistently superior performance. Its elegant design, paired with straightforward functionality, transforms any living room into an ultimate cinematic haven.

Leica's acclaimed image quality will be available in 100- and 120-inch 4K displays. The Cine 1 utilizes Leica Image Optimization (LIO™) to enhance picture quality through advanced algorithms, offering natural color reproduction, detailed gradations, and excellent contrast. Complementing the stunning visuals, the integrated Dolby Atmos audio system ensures an immersive home cinema experience.

Connectivity is a key feature of the Cine 1, which runs on Google's smart TV platform for seamless access to streaming content. It includes HDMI and USB inputs for connecting additional devices like Blu-ray players and game consoles, and its screen mirroring function allows effortless casting from personal devices. Additionally, the Leica Cine 1's image is designed to be less fatiguing on the eyes compared to conventional displays, making for longer and more enjoyable home cinema nights.

The Leica Cine 1 also excels in energy efficiency and design. Its short-range laser technology consumes less power than comparable OLED TVs, while the durable silver aluminium body, slim automatic dust cover, and perforated plates for improved audio and ventilation reflect Leica's commitment to precision and quality. Measuring approximately 24x16x6 inches, the projector integrates seamlessly into any room, offering a sleek alternative to a more heavy and dominant LED displays.

"Since the launch of the Leica Cine 1 last September, we have seen a remarkable response from both cinema enthusiasts and professionals," says Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera. "The Leica Cine 1 has not only set a new standard in cinematic television but has also reaffirmed our commitment to marrying artistry with technology. Our innovative approach has enhanced the visual experience, allowing every frame to exhibit Leica's trademark optical excellence and precision. As we continue to redefine immersive entertainment, the Cine 1 stands as a testament to our ongoing pursuit of perfection, showcasing the dynamic fusion of cutting-edge technology and the timeless artistry that defines Leica."

The Leica Cine 1 will be on display at the 2024 CEDIA Expo from September 5th to 7th at the Salamander Booth, #2449. To schedule an appointment with Leica at CEDIA 2024, please contact Kevin Wasniewski at [email protected]. Registered attendees will also have a chance to enter a raffle to win a Leica Cine 1 at CEDIA.

The Leica Cine 1, which launched in September 2023, is available for purchase in the U.S. The 100-inch model is priced at $8,995, and the 120-inch model is available for $9,495. You can find the Cine 1 at select retail locations, the Leica Online Store and TV/Hifi and home cinema retailers. For more information on availability, accessories, and installation services, please visit www.leica-cinematv.com.

