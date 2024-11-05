Leica Celebrates Renowned Photographer Mathieu Bitton with First New York Exhibition

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leica Store & Gallery New York is thrilled to host the second showcasing of visionary photographer Mathieu Bitton's acclaimed exhibition, "Paris Blues: Decades of Moments and Reflections," following its record-breaking debut in Los Angeles in January. Opening on November 7th and running through December 30th at the prestigious Leica Gallery in the heart of the Meatpacking District, this retrospective explores Bitton's Parisian roots, from the flea markets of his childhood to the clandestine twilight of Rock & Roll and fashion undergrounds.

Recognized for his versatile contributions across music, comedy, portraiture, and documentary photography, Mathieu Bitton has built a remarkable portfolio as the official photographer for stars like Dave Chappelle and Lenny Kravitz. His body of work is a vivid tapestry of iconic images that have profoundly influenced the visual arts. This exhibition will showcase pivotal moments from his journeys back to Paris, alongside behind-the-scenes and portrait photography featuring celebrated artists such as Trombone Shorty, Bruno Mars, and legends like Mick Jagger, Lenny Kravitz, Dave Chappelle, and Jay-Z.

A two-time GRAMMY® Award winner and four-time nominee, Bitton's illustrious career has been marked by defining moments, including his powerful portraits of Quincy Jones and Stevie Wonder, as well as designing box sets and live records for icons like Miles Davis, Prince, and Marvin Gaye. Beyond his work in music photography, Bitton has embarked on compelling documentary projects that capture stories of resilience and humanity across diverse cultures. His lens serves as a powerful instrument for illuminating the profound stories often concealed within the folds of everyday life.

"There is no better place to wander and get lost than Paris. It wasn't until I began assembling Paris Blues that I realized this was my most personal project to date," says Mathieu Bitton. "With my collection of Leica cameras, I've unintentionally documented my life as a reflection of others—serving as a visual passerby and historiographer. It's a journey through my impossible dream, navigating the boundless poetic labyrinth of my nostalgic past, present, and future."

This will be Mathieu Bitton's seventh exhibition with Leica, following his critically acclaimed shows "Darker than Blue" in 2016 at the Leica Store and Gallery in Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, Frankfurt, and Leica Gallery Wetzlar, as well as the recent "Paris Blues: A Decade of Moments and Reflections," which opened in January 2024 at the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles. This latest exhibition at the Leica Store & Gallery New York continues to serve as a testament to Bitton's career, marked by artistic integrity, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to capturing profound beauty in every frame. His journey continues to inspire, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of contemporary photography.

With a heartfelt foreword by his old friend, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Mathieu Bitton presents a 240-page large coffee table book from teNeues that captures his profound connection to this enchanting city. Paris Blues is more than a collection of photographs; it's a journey through a city they both cherish. "Mathieu's talent for capturing intimate moments—whether with everyday people or celebrated icons—reflects his distinctive style and artistic edge," says Campbell.

The Leica Store & Gallery is excited to host the opening reception for Paris Blues: Decades of Moments and Reflections on November 7 from 6 to 8 PM, followed by a special evening featuring a conversation and book signing with Mathieu Bitton and Jason Roman as we celebrate the launch of Paris Blues, which will be available for the first time in the United States starting November 8, also from 6 to 8 PM.

