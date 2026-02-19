Celebrating International Women's Month Through the Power and Range of Women's Photography

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery Los Angeles is pleased to present Broad Strokes 4, a group exhibition featuring Mandy Walker, Ruby Bell, Katarina Benzova, and Eva Woolridge. On view from March 5 through April 13, the exhibition marks the fourth installment of Broad Strokes, presented in celebration of International Women's Month.

Leica Gallery Los Angeles Presents Broad Strokes 4 - Mandy Walker Leica Gallery Los Angeles Presents Broad Strokes 4 - Katarina Benzova

Rather than centering on a single theme or visual style, Broad Strokes 4 embraces contrast, conversation, and creative independence. The exhibition brings together four artists whose practices span cinematic storytelling, conceptual portraiture, music photography, and deeply personal narrative work. Collectively, their photographs reflect the many ways women use the medium to explore identity, challenge assumptions, and capture moments that are both intimate and expansive.

Mandy Walker AM ASC ACS is one of the most accomplished cinematographers working today and currently serves as the first female president of the American Society of Cinematographers. Her work is presented alongside that of her daughter, Ruby Bell, creating a rare intergenerational dialogue rooted in visual storytelling and shared creative perspective. Katarina Benzova brings a raw, emotionally driven body of work shaped by more than a decade of photographing musicians and performers at moments of vulnerability and intensity. Eva Woolridge, a 2019 recipient of the Leica Women Foto Award, contributes conceptual portraits that examine femininity, race, spirituality, and the lived experiences of women of color with honesty and rigor.

Broad Strokes 4 reflects Leica's longstanding commitment to supporting photographers who prioritize craft, storytelling, and visual clarity. Through its global gallery program and initiatives such as the Leica Women in Foto Award, Leica continues to amplify voices that expand the cultural conversation and redefine contemporary photography.

The exhibition underscores Leica Gallery Los Angeles 's dedication to fostering community engagement while presenting photography as both an artistic and collectible medium. A selection of works from the exhibition will be available for purchase.

Exhibition Details

Dates:

March 5 – April 13, 2026

Hours:

Leica Gallery Los Angeles is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Location:

Leica Gallery Los Angeles

8783 Beverly Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90048

T: 424-777-0341

LOBA Women Grant

The new LOBA Women Grant, part of the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), acts as additional recognition of outstanding photographic work alongside the Main and Newcomer LOBA Award categories. The substantial funding provided by the LOBA Women Grant will offer female photographers the opportunity to realize a new project concept and image series, which will subsequently be presented as part of the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

Building on the experience gained through the previous Leica Women Foto Project Award, initiated by Leica Camera USA in 2019, the new LOBA Women Grant will extend its reach even further from this year onwards by going global. Female photographers around the world are encouraged to share their projects with the public. In response to the ongoing gender imbalance within the field of photography, the LOBA Women Grant will provide female photographers with recognition and international visibility.

Applications for the first LOBA Women Grant will be accepted from 11 February to 15 March 2026. Full details regarding the requirements, deadlines, and conditions for application can be found here: https://www.leica-oskar-barnack-award.com/loba-women-grant/informationen.html.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras , lenses , and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality spectacle lenses and watches, and is also represented in the home cinema segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, having its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie , and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

