Rania Matar at Leica Gallery

TEANECK, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera Inc. is pleased to present Where Do I Go? لوين روح, a solo exhibition by Rania Matar, on view from 27th March 2026 through 31st May 2026 at Leica Gallery Boston. The official opening reception will take place on Thursday, 9th April 2026 from 6–8 PM. The exhibition coincides with the release of Matar's new monograph, Where Do I Go?

This body of work brings together portraits made across Lebanon between 2021 and 2024. Continuing her long-standing exploration of female adolescence and womanhood, Matar examines personal and collective identity through intimate, carefully composed images that center presence, agency, and resilience.

Where Do I Go? is Matar's photographic love letter to the women of Lebanon. In 2025, Lebanon marked the fiftieth anniversary of the Lebanese Civil War. As the country continues to navigate economic instability, regional violence, and the lasting impact of the Beirut Port Explosion, many are left confronting difficult decisions about their future. For young women in particular, the question feels immediate and deeply personal.

Having left Lebanon in 1984 during the Civil War, Matar understands that tension firsthand. Her portraits do not frame their subjects as symbols of fragility, but as individuals claiming space. Set within abandoned buildings, historic interiors, and open landscapes, the women meet the viewer's gaze directly. History, identity, and place converge in each frame. The exhibition's title becomes both literal and universal: Where do I go? Do I stay? Do I leave? What future is possible?

Presented in collaboration with Robert Klein Gallery, the exhibition reflects Leica's continued commitment to supporting artists whose work engages cultural identity and lived experience. This presentation also celebrates Matar as a Boston-based artist, Leica Women Foto Project awardee, and shortlisted candidate for the Leica Oskar Barnack Award. Through initiatives such as the Leica Women Foto Project and its global gallery program, Leica elevates photographers who approach storytelling with depth, rigor, and empathy. Supporting long-term documentary practice and artist-driven narratives remains central to Leica's cultural mission.

Additional Programming

Opening Reception (Leica Gallery): Thursday, 9th April 2026, 6–8 PM

Joint Reception with Robert Klein Gallery: Saturday, 9th May 2026

Artist Talk with Rania Matar: Wednesday, 20th May 2026, 5–7 PM

Exhibition Hours:

Leica Gallery Boston is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

About the Artist

Rania Matar was born and raised in Lebanon and moved to the United States in 1984. As a Lebanese-born American/Palestinian woman and mother, her cross-cultural experience informs a practice centered on personal and collective identity. She is widely recognized for her intimate portrayals of female adolescence and womanhood in both the United States and the Middle East.

Her work has been exhibited internationally at institutions including the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; LACMA; Carnegie Museum of Art; ICA/Boston; the National Museum of Women in the Arts; Minneapolis Institute of Art; Fotografiska; and Institut du Monde Arabe. A mid-career retrospective travelled to the Cleveland Museum of Art, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, and the American University of Beirut Museum. She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and multiple Massachusetts Cultural Council Artist Grants and was a finalist for the Leica Oskar Barnack Award. She has published five books, including Where Do I Go? (2025).

