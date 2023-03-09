Leica Expands the SL-System Lens Portfolio With a Compact 100-400mm Telephoto Zoom Lens and a New 1.4x Extender Allowing a Focal Length Increase up to 560mm

TEANECK, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 150 years, Leica Camera AG has been crafting lenses that stand as pioneering precision tools, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible. Creative people rely on Leica cameras and lenses to capture their view of the world in outstanding image quality with the unmistakable Leica look. Now, the new Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 telephoto zoom lens and the new Leica Extender L 1.4x once again expand the freedom and flexibility of photography and videography with the SL-System.

Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3

The new Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 offers the widest and longest zoom range of the SL-System and combines high-end technology with all the advantages of a particularly compact and lightweight design. Its range of applications is extremely versatile. Above all, it shines in nature, wildlife, sports and action photography. It is characterized by its high performance and high image quality over the entire zoom and aperture range. The optical image stabilizer ensures blur-free images and the autofocus focuses precisely on moving objects.

The Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 has an ARCA-SWISS compatible, detachable tripod base that can be inserted directly into a suitable coupling system without a quick-release plate. This provides a secure hold at all times when photographing or filming with a tripod. A lockable tripod clamp also allows the lens to be fixed securely at any angle. The clamp locks every 90 degrees for quick changes between landscape and portrait formats.

As an additional option, the new Leica Extender L 1.4x extends the focal length of the Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 even further to a range of 140-560mm. With its compact dimensions, it fits in any bag to quickly and flexibly form a powerful unit with the lens. Both the extended focal length and the aperture are written into the image data as usual, to ensure that they show the actual settings used.

The new SL lens, whether on its own or in combination with the Leica Extender L 1.4, complements the SL-System, as well as the L-Mount portfolio, with a versatile, powerful and compact lens that captures images and videos in unique quality.

The retail price for the new Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 is $2,195 and the retail price for the new Leica Extender L 1.4x is $875. Both products are available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers starting March 9th 2023.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 212-529-3400

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA