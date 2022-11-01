Leica Gallery Los Angeles Hosts Cocktail Reception for the Opening of a Dual Photographic Exhibition Featuring Deborah Anderson's, The Light of Reverence and the debut of Nikki Reed's, Into the Unknown

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery LA will host a dual female photographic exhibition on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. The exhibition will feature Deborah Anderson's collection "The Light of Reverence," and the photography debut of Nikki Reed's work, "Into the Unknown." Both collections will be featured in the Gallery through January 9, 2023.

"The Light of Reverence," Deborah Anderson continues to walk amongst the Oceti Sakowin, known to some as the Sioux Nation, which was originally made possible due to her work the Oceti Sakowin for the feature documentary film, Women of The White Buffalo, released April 2022. For this series, she chose the Leica SL2 to capture the essence of people and their connection to the winged ones, the four legged, and Mother Earth, as this is the true nature of who we are.

Nikki Reed's decision to turn to her Leica SL2-s camera several years ago was due to the desire to express and embark on a journey filled with a level of depth that only art can evoke. "Imagery makes us feel beyond what words can articulate, and I knew I was forever changed by a perspective seen through my lens," states Reed. Her hope is that the images captured brings us all back to fall in love with nature.

