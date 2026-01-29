New: The Leica Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH

Leica Camera AG presents the first Noctilux M-Lens with a focal length of 35 mm

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since first being introduced in 1966, the name "Noctilux" has represented the pinnacle of optical craftsmanship at Leica. The name is made up of the Latin words "noctu" and "lux", meaning "night" and "light", and refers to the exceptional speed of this lens series. With a maximum aperture of up to f/0.95, Noctilux lenses are considered to be the epitome of optical development, opening up creative possibilities beyond the ordinary. They deliver images with an unrivaled visual aesthetic. With the new Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH., Leica Camera AG is presenting the first Noctilux M-Lens in the company's history to feature a 35 mm focal length.

Like all Noctilux lenses, the latest addition to the family impresses with its exceptional speed and superior imaging performance. The new, compact Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH. produces clear, high-contrast images characterized by a distinctive look. The shallow depth of field at a wide aperture precisely separates subject and space, creating a velvety soft bokeh and lending images tangible depth as well as a cinematic atmosphere. Stopping down the aperture allows you to selectively increase the depth of field. A floating element within the complex optical construction ensures consistent performance across the entire focusing range, from the close focus distance to infinity.

Up until now, the unique offering of Noctilux glass has been leveraged exclusively for 50 and 75 mm focal lengths. The new Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH. now makes the revered Noctilux quality available for the versatile 35 mm focal length for the very first time. The perfect combination of a wide aperture and natural perspective makes it ideal for outstanding portrait, reportage, available-light, and street photography. Subjects are clearly in focus thanks to precise separation, while retaining their context thanks to harmonious transitions to the background.

This new lens is the first Noctilux to feature an extended close focus distance down to 50 cm. When used with the new Leica M EV1 and its high-resolution integrated electronic viewfinder, focusing is particularly convenient across the entire focusing range. M-Cameras with a rangefinder can focus to a distance of 70 cm via the optical viewfinder. In the close-up range of 70–50 cm, focusing is carried out via Live View on the rear LCD panel or the Visoflex viewfinder. The large focusing angle of the Noctilux-M 35 supports this, thereby enabling precise and sensitive work.

The new Leica Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH. has been optimized for M-Cameras with high-resolution image sensors, in addition to having been completely designed and handcrafted in Wetzlar. Decades of experience and state-of-the-art production technologies have gone into its development, including processing of special glass materials and aspherical lens elements manufactured in Wetzlar using innovative Precision Glass Molding (PGM) technology, which shapes lenses in a highly precise process, achieving exceptional quality standards. The optical design comprises ten lenses in five groups, including three aspherical lenses. A floating element ensures consistent imaging performance over the entire focusing range. The integrated lens hood reduces glare and reflections, ensuring high contrast and brilliant color rendering, even with backlighting. Measuring just 1.9 inches in length, with a diameter of 2.5 inches, and weighing only 14.6 ounces, the new lens also impresses with its remarkably compact size.

The Leica Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH. will be available worldwide as of January 29th, 2026, from Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers. The retail price is $9,650.00

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

