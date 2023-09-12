Leica Gallery Los Angeles Presents Michel Grecco and Elizabeth Waterman "Days of Punk" and "MONEYGAME" Side-by-Side Exhibitions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based fine art photographers – and spouses – Michael Grecco and Elizabeth Waterman will have side-by-side solo shows at the Leica Gallery Los Angeles in West Hollywood. Grecco's multimedia exhibition "DAYS OF PUNK" celebrates punk music and culture with photographs he shot of the punk music scenes in Boston and New York City from 1978-1991. Waterman's "MONEYGAME," which opens June 23, features photographs from her five-year foray photographing exotic dancers in five cities across the U.S. from 2016-2020. It will also be the inaugural viewing of several images Waterman shot in Bangkok, Thailand earlier this year. Curated by Leica Gallery Los Angeles Director Paris Chong, the shows, each spotlighting its own specific subculture, open with an artists' reception on Thursday, September 24, 2023, from 6 to 8PM.

Leica Gallery LA presents Elizabeth Waterman - "MONEYGAME" Leica Gallery LA presents Michael Grecco - "Days of Punk"

"The spirit of Punk was extraordinary. It marked me forever. As you look at these images, I hope you also get touched by its infectious freedom." – Michael Grecco

The exhibition "DAYS OF PUNK" premiered at the international photography fair Photo London in late 2021 and has been touring galleries and museums in the U.S. and internationally ever since (in partnership with the Lisbon, Portugal based company Terra Esplendida). In addition to the photographs, there will be related soundscapes, produced in collaboration with members of the cult band Mission of Burma.

The photographs featured in the exhibition – of artists including The Clash, Billy Idol, The Cramps, Wendy O. Williams (Plasmatics), The B-52s, Devo and more – date back to the late '70s through the early '90s, shot primarily in the Boston area, with some images captured in New York City. Included are performance shots, backstage moments, portraits, and more. The photographs are available in various sizes as limited-edition signed prints.

"I know that I've been changed by the experience. I've taken on some of their audacity." - Elizabeth Waterman

MONEYGAME offers an intimate exploration into the lives of exotic dancers, challenging preconceptions, and revealing the audacity and courage that define this profession. As an artist who has long traversed the periphery of various subcultures, Elizabeth Waterman's dive into this world was not a spontaneous plunge but an intentional immersion that began in 2016 at a club in Queens. Witness the evolution of trust as the artist continued to return to the club, giving way to acceptance and collaboration.

MONEYGAME presents a spectrum of experiences, each image a testament to the dancers' individual stories. The artist's lens doesn't just capture; it humanizes, offering an unvarnished yet empathetic portrayal of a profession shrouded in mystery.

Through MONEYGAME, the audience is encouraged to witness the unspoken narratives of those living on society's edge.

To learn more about the exhibition visit here.

About Leica Gallery Los Angeles

The Leica Gallery Los Angeles, opened in 2013, was designed to celebrate photography and provide unparalleled access to compelling exhibits. The Gallery features rotating exhibitions presenting a curated mix of both established and up-and-coming Leica photographers. Beyond a stunning exhibition space, the gallery is home to a multimedia space for speakers and Leica Akademie seminars, where professional and amateur photographers alike can learn new techniques from celebrated artists. The Gallery is open y days a week, and is located at 8783 Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood, CA

Days of Pump Images

MONEYGAME Images

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 201-995-0051

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA