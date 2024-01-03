Leica Honors Celebrity Photographer, Mathieu Bitton with Retrospective Exhibition at Los Angeles Gallery

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles is set to host an extraordinary exhibition that pays homage to the indelible mark left by visionary photographer, Mathieu Bitton, titled "Paris Blues: A Decade of Moments and Reflections." Unfolding at the prestigious Leica Gallery in the heart of Los Angeles beginning on January 13th and running through March 4th, the retrospective exhibition explores the artist's roots in Paris, from the flea markets of his childhood to the clandestine twilights of Rock & Roll and fashion undergrounds alongside a new collection of work by editorial photographer Kwaku Alston, titled "Egungun."

Renowned for his work in various genres including music, comedy, portraiture, and documentary photography as well as being the official photographer for Dave Chappelle and Lenny Kravitz; Bitton's portfolio features a rich tapestry of iconic images that have left an indelible mark on the world of visual arts. The exhibition will feature documented moments from his journeys back to Paris alongside behind-the-scenes and portraiture photography of singer/songwriters: Trombone Shorty and Bruno Mars and legends like Mick Jagger, Lenny Kravitz, Dave Chappelle, and Jay-Z.

A GRAMMY® Award winner and three-time nominee, Bitton's career has been punctuated by defining moments, including his masterful portraits of Quincy Jones and Motown icon, Stevie Wonder as well as designing box sets and live records for icons, Miles Davis, Prince and Marvin Gaye. In addition to his contributions to music photography, Bitton has undertaken compelling documentary projects, capturing stories of resilience and humanity across diverse cultures. His lens serves as a powerful instrument for shedding light on the profound stories often hidden within the folds of everyday life.

"I've had the privilege of traveling all over the world with a Leica in hand," says Bitton in an official artist's statement. "At every opportunity, I return to Paris for connection and inspiration. Paris Blues documents these most precious stolen moments. This series of photos plays as a symphony of my own existence — often lost, though never off course — and always in search of melody."

This will be Mathieu Bitton's second exhibition with Leica following his critically acclaimed show in 2016, titled "Darker than Blue." As "Paris Blues: A Decade of Moments and Reflections", takes center stage at the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles, it serves as a testament to a career marked by artistic integrity, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of capturing the profound beauty within each frame. Bitton's journey continues to inspire, leaving his mark on the landscape of contemporary photography.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

