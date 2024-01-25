Leica Presents New B&W Exhibition Honoring Ireland and its Rich History at Boston Gallery

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery Boston has announced a new photography exhibition that brings together the unique perspectives of two distinguished photographers, Jamie Johnson and John Day, titled "The Travellers and the Troubles." This showcase, running from February 2nd until April 21st, delves into the heart of Ireland's history, presenting two distinct approaches to documenting a culture through the lens of monochrome photography. "The Travellers and The Troubles" presents a unique journey through time as well as a poignant reflection on Ireland's past and will remain on view through St. Patrick's Day to coincide with the annual celebrations in the city of Boston.

The opening reception for "The Travellers and the Troubles." will take place on February 2nd from 6PM-8PM EST at Leica Gallery Boston, with a special book signing event on Sunday, February 4th. Jamie Johnson's out-of-print books will be exclusively available during the exhibition, providing visitors with a rare opportunity to engage with the artist and acquire a signed copy.

ABOUT JAMIE JOHNSON:

Jamie Johnson has dedicated her photographic career to documenting children around the world. Her latest body of work, titled 'Growing Up Traveling,' focuses on the Irish Travelers, a community living in caravans along the roadside and in open fields across Ireland. As a community rooted in oral tradition, Johnson's visually striking photographs aim to document and preserve the rich culture of the Travelers. Returning frequently to record these families as they grow, she forges generational connections with this historically misunderstood community. Johnson, based in Los Angeles with her family between trips, brings a global perspective to her storytelling through the lens.

ABOUT JOHN DAY:

In the summer of 1972, John Day embarked on a journey to Belfast, Ireland, armed with newspaper press passes and a dream to become a journalist. Armed with his Leica M2R, he immersed himself in the community to document "The Troubles." What started as a journalistic endeavor evolved into a profound visual narrative, capturing the atmosphere of daily life during a tumultuous time. Day's compositions, filled with hidden joy and tension, transport the viewer back in time.

