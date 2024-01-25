Leica Presents New B&W Exhibition Honoring Ireland and its Rich History at Boston Gallery

News provided by

Leica Camera USA

25 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery Boston has announced a new photography exhibition that brings together the unique perspectives of two distinguished photographers, Jamie Johnson and John Day, titled "The Travellers and the Troubles." This showcase, running from February 2nd until April 21st, delves into the heart of Ireland's history, presenting two distinct approaches to documenting a culture through the lens of monochrome photography. "The Travellers and The Troubles" presents a unique journey through time as well as a poignant reflection on Ireland's past and will remain on view through St. Patrick's Day to coincide with the annual celebrations in the city of Boston.

Continue Reading
Kittens, Cigarettes, and Gucci. 2018 by Jamie Johnson via Leica Gallery Boston
Kittens, Cigarettes, and Gucci. 2018 by Jamie Johnson via Leica Gallery Boston
Photography by John Day circa 1972 presented by Leica Gallery Boston
Photography by John Day circa 1972 presented by Leica Gallery Boston

The opening reception for "The Travellers and the Troubles." will take place on February 2nd from 6PM-8PM EST at Leica Gallery Boston, with a special book signing event on Sunday, February 4th. Jamie Johnson's out-of-print books will be exclusively available during the exhibition, providing visitors with a rare opportunity to engage with the artist and acquire a signed copy.

ABOUT JAMIE JOHNSON:
Jamie Johnson has dedicated her photographic career to documenting children around the world. Her latest body of work, titled 'Growing Up Traveling,' focuses on the Irish Travelers, a community living in caravans along the roadside and in open fields across Ireland. As a community rooted in oral tradition, Johnson's visually striking photographs aim to document and preserve the rich culture of the Travelers. Returning frequently to record these families as they grow, she forges generational connections with this historically misunderstood community. Johnson, based in Los Angeles with her family between trips, brings a global perspective to her storytelling through the lens.

ABOUT JOHN DAY:

In the summer of 1972, John Day embarked on a journey to Belfast, Ireland, armed with newspaper press passes and a dream to become a journalist. Armed with his Leica M2R, he immersed himself in the community to document "The Troubles." What started as a journalistic endeavor evolved into a profound visual narrative, capturing the atmosphere of daily life during a tumultuous time. Day's compositions, filled with hidden joy and tension, transport the viewer back in time.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography
Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Please find further information at:
Nike Communications Inc.
Phone: 201-995-0051
Email: [email protected]
Internet: www.leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA

Also from this source

Leica Camera and Todd Hido Launch Nationwide Photography Exhibition and Masterclass Series

Leica Camera and Todd Hido Launch Nationwide Photography Exhibition and Masterclass Series

Leica Camera North America and Master Leica Photographer Todd Hido are thrilled to announce, "Critical Decisions: Perspectives on the Creative...
Leica Honors Celebrity Photographer, Mathieu Bitton with Retrospective Exhibition at Los Angeles Gallery

Leica Honors Celebrity Photographer, Mathieu Bitton with Retrospective Exhibition at Los Angeles Gallery

The Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles is set to host an extraordinary exhibition that pays homage to the indelible mark left by visionary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

General Sports

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.