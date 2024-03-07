Leica Releases SL3 Next-Generation 60MP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera; YouTube Video First Look Info at B&H

Photography News: Leica has upgraded the SL3 camera by bestowing it with the latest 60MP full-frame sensor and image processor. The camera's body and UI have been updated for a smoother, more intuitive operating experience.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is tickled to announce the Leica SL3 Mirrorless Camera. This L-Mount camera uses the same technology we first saw in the M11 and Q3, including a 60MP BSI CMOS full-frame sensor and the Maestro IV image processor. This upgrade to image quality features Triple Resolution Technology, improved dynamic range of up to 15 stops, and a sensitivity range of up to ISO 100000. The camera also benefits from a larger 8GB buffer.

Leica SL3 Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1812974-REG/leica_10607_sl3_mirrorless_camera.html

YouTube First Look Video - Leica SL3 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Leica SL3 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Video is among the features that get a major upgrade―the SL3 now captures 8K video. It can record in a variety of codecs up to 10-bit, including ProRes in select resolutions. There is even support for timecode and it has a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port for external monitoring and recording.

This autofocus system now uses phase-detection points, depth mapping for Object Detection AF, and contrast detection, together, for fast, effective autofocus. The upgraded object detection will help with tracking of moving subjects, too.

Controls have been tweaked for better ergonomics—Leica even added an extra dial to the top left of the SL3 for more direct control. The buttons on the back have been relocated to the right side of the screen so your thumb can reach everything you might need it to, easily. The biggest change to the back is the 3.2" touchscreen, which tilts for better live-view shooting at odd angles. The EVF remains the same spectacular EyeRes 5.76m-dot screen with up to 120 fps refresh rate.

The UI has been refined with updated iconography and more streamlined navigation. Video and photo modes are separate, for easily seeing the mode to which the camera is actively set and for controlling different settings. Plus, the Leica SL3 will adapt, depending on whether the camera is in landscape or portrait orientation.

The camera is lighter by about 2.7 oz and smaller than previous models. It retains its IP54 rating—the only full-frame mirrorless with such a rating—and operating temperatures of 14 to 104ºF. The all-metal body is handmade in Germany and is designed to last.

Interfaces received a boost in the SL3: Memory has been upgraded to a CFexpress Type B and SD dual-slot configuration. The USB-C port now supports high-speed data transmission, tethering, and power delivery. The previously mentioned full-sized HDMI port is now at the 2.1 spec. Wi-Fi is a bit faster, with MIMO technology, and Bluetooth remains for working with the Leica FOTOS app. You can even plug it directly into an iPhone or iPad with MFi certification.

Learn more about the Leica SL3 Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/leica-sl3-brings-massive-improvements-to-l-mount-mirrorless-system

