Leica SL2-S Reporter: Photo and Video Journalism without Limits

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Leica SL2-S Reporter, Leica Camera AG presents a new member of its Reporter-Design-Series and thus pays highest tribute to photo and video journalism. The robust design version, in which an M10-P, a Q2 and a Q2 Monochrome have already been released, meets the high requirements of the often adverse operating conditions of professional photography. Due to its unobtrusive appearance, the reliable and precise photography and filming tool makes it possible to become a part of the action without attracting attention.

The Leica SL2-S Reporter redefines the limits of resilience with its robust all-metal body, its particularly scratch-resistant paint finish in dark green and the aramid fiber coating. Thus, it easily defies extreme temperatures, shocks, dust and water and offers nature and outdoor photographers as well as photo journalists and press photographers endless creative possibilities. The resistant synthetic fiber aramid is notably used for the production of protective equipment. With its distinctive pattern of tightly interwoven fibers, the special armor not only provides an extraordinary look but also a considerably increased grip – for even more safety and stability when photographing and filming. In its technical characteristics, the design variant corresponds to the serial model Leica SL2-S.

The Leica SL2-S Reporter is limited to 1000 pieces worldwide, is priced at $5,495 and available in the United States and at all Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store.

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

