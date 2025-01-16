Leica SL3-S - The New Full-Frame System Camera With A 24 Megapixel Sensor, Fast Autofocus And Enhanced Video Functions Is Now Available

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera AG launched the SL-System in 2015, seamlessly blending photography and videography in a unique way right from the very start. With this full-frame system based on the L-Mount standard, Leica firmly established itself in the world of professional audiovisual production. The latest version of SL-System cameras is the Leica SL3, which was launched in March 2024. As with all Leica products, it fulfils the highest standards of image and production quality, setting new benchmarks for ease of use with its unique user interface. These values are now embodied in a new SL-System camera: the Leica SL3-S.

The New Leica SL3-S Leica SL3-S

A new BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with 24-megapixel native resolution, 48- and 96-megapixel multi-shot modes, and a new autofocus system form the core of the Leica SL3-S. Securely protected by an IP54-certified solid all-metal body, Leica combines the strengths of three focus technologies here: the latest generation in phase detection AF (PDAF), depth map (object detection AF) and contrast detection AF enable continuous shooting with the Leica SL3-S at up to 30 frames per second with full autofocus support. This makes the SL3-S the fastest Leica system camera ever built. Together with a high dynamic range and the impressive ISO range of 50 to 200,000, the SL3-S delivers excellent-quality photos and videos in all shooting situations.

The Leica SL3-S records videos in a resolution of up to 6K and offers 3:2 open-gate recording, a feature that provides flexibility when creating video content for a wide variety of channels. For example, portrait format videos can be recorded in 4K, 9:16 without any loss of quality and the field of view in recorded material can also be determined retrospectively. The Leica SL3-S records HDMI-RAW in 5.9K at 30 fps to external display recorders. What's more, thanks to the fast CFexpress type B interface, ProRes 4:2:2 HQ in 5.8K at 30 fps or C4K at 60 fps can also be internally recorded without any recording time limits. It is also possible to record directly to an external SSD hard drive via the USB-C interface, which further increases the flexibility of the Leica SL3-S. A dedicated timecode interface enables professional synchronization of image and sound on set. The Maestro IV processor with L2 technology effortlessly handles enormous amounts of data, resulting in images with superb color rendering, high dynamic range and excellent noise behavior in the L-Log color space. This processor has been lauded internationally for its optimal quality.

Thanks to the L-Mount, the Leica SL3-S can be combined with the outstanding lenses for all Leica camera systems, as well as the broad range from super wide-angle lenses to super telephoto zoom lenses from the L-Mount alliance partners. Various Cine lenses can also be used via adapters, the special scales for which can be found in the video menu of the Leica SL3-S. The lens bayonet mount ensures that the Leica SL3-S offers comprehensive system compatibility. In addition, the legendary Leica M-Lenses' full potential can be harnessed thanks to the special design of the image sensor and an external light sensor.

The Leica SL3-S is now available worldwide in all Leica Stores, in the Leica Online Store and from specialized dealers. The retail price is $5,295.

All information about the new Leica SL3-S can be found at: leica-camera.com/sl3-s

