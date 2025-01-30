Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles Presents "100 YEARS OF LEICA" Featuring Joel Meyerowitz and Barbara Davidson

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles presents a landmark exhibition celebrating a century of innovation in photography: 100 YEARS OF LEICA. This iconic exhibit will feature the work of two renowned artists, Joel Meyerowitz and Barbara Davidson, honoring Leica's transformative role in shaping the world of photography. The exhibition kicks off a year-long celebration of Leica's centennial, with inspiring events, cultural highlights, and exclusive releases throughout 2025.

For 100 years, Leica has been at the forefront of photographic technology and artistry, empowering photographers to capture defining moments that have shaped our visual culture. In celebrate this milestone, Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles invites visitors to experience a diverse range of photographs that reflect the evolution of the medium— from the streets of the 20th century to today's contemporary landscapes.

"When I first began making photographs, my focus was often on capturing an action or event at the center of the frame," Joel Meyerowitz explained. "But as I grew and began questioning my methods, influences, and photography itself, I realized it was time to move beyond what I already did well and aim for more challenging, engaging images. This shift led me to move away from the 'incident-based photograph' and toward a broader, 'deep space, field photograph,' where every element in the frame carries meaning. Rather than relying on a single 'hook' to draw the viewer in, I aimed to capture the essence of the entire frame as a cohesive, meaningful space."

In her collection of intimate images, Barbara Davidson explores the current American landscape through the lens of social injustice. She delves into the complexities of inequality, empowerment, and hope, capturing the intersections of these themes in contemporary culture. Through her Leica 100 collaboration, Davidson, alongside Meyerowitz, reveals how the American panorama has evolved and devolved since the golden era of street photography in the 1960's and 70's. Her work reflects the stunning persistence of America's complex social fabric, examining how people coexist in a radically changed yet enduring country.

This exhibit kicks off the exciting year-long celebration for Leica's 100th anniversary. Throughout 2025, Leica will host a series of events, exhibitions, and exclusive product releases to commemorate its century of photographic excellence. Visitors to Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles will have the opportunity to experience the enduring legacy of Leica through the works of legendary photographers like Meyerowitz and Davidson, whose contributions continue to shape the visual landscape of today.

The 100 exhibitions will be on view from March 1st through March 31st, 2025, with an opening reception on Saturday, March 1st, 6PM.

In 2025, Leica Camera AG is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, the first 35mm mass-produced camera, which was introduced to the public at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925. This groundbreaking camera exceeded all expectations with its compact, portable design, unlocking new possibilities in photography. Under the theme 100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century, Leica Camera AG commemorates this milestone that transformed photography worldwide. Throughout the year, Leica will host international events in major cities including Dubai, Milan, New York, Shanghai, and Tokyo, showcasing cultural projects and exclusive special product editions. The highlight of the celebration will be the anniversary week in June at the company's headquarters in Wetzlar. Additionally, the global Leica Gallery network will feature high-caliber exhibitions showcasing works by renowned photographers.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

About the Artists:

Joel Meyerowitz (born in New York, 1938) is an award-winning photographer whose work has been featured in over 350 exhibitions in museums and galleries worldwide. Renowned as a pioneer of color photography, he is a two-time Guggenheim Fellow and has received prestigious honors including awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as The Royal Photographic Society's Centenary Medal. Meyerowitz has also published 54 books.

Barbara Davidson Throughout her career, she has focused her photojournalism lens on people attempting to maintain their dignity in the face of uncertainty in conflict zones and environmental disasters, with a particular focus on women and children trapped in a culture of American gun violence. She honed her story-telling approach, through multiple assignments over two decades across 58 countries, covering war, humanitarian crisis, and the human condition for the Los Angeles Times, The Dallas Morning News, and The Washington Times. Davidson is a Pulitzer Prize and Emmy award-winning photojournalist and twice named International Photographer of the Year by POYi. In 2020 she was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship and spent the year travelling across the U.S. making portraits of gunshot survivors using a traditional 8x10 film camera. Born in Montreal, Canada, to Irish immigrant parents, Davidson is based in Los Angeles

Exhibition Hours:

Leica Gallery Los Angeles is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

For more information or to request images, please contact the gallery director, Paris Chong, at [email protected].

Leica Gallery Los Angeles

8783 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA

424-777-0341

leicagalleryla.com

