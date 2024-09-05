Leica Unveils Its Final Lens in Its Trio of Lens Series for the SL-System

New telephoto zoom lens with a focal length of 70–200mm and new 2.0x Extender expands the L-Mount portfolio.

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica lenses are renowned globally for their exceptional quality, with their legendary imaging performance based on more than 150 years of expertise in the manufacturing of optical instruments. The same applies to the new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH.

Being the third zoom lens with an aperture of 2.8, the new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. completes the trio of lens series for the SL-System together with the Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. and the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH. This series allows for photographing and filming with a continuous aperture throughout the entire focal length range, from 14mm to 200mm. At the same time, Leica Camera AG introduces another extender for the SL lens portfolio. The Extender L 2.0x expands the creative potential of the SL system, reaching focal lengths up to 800mm.

With its classic telephoto zoom focal length, the new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. is ideally suited for impressive portrait shots. Thanks to its high aperture ratio throughout the entire zoom range and its excellent image stabilization, the new Vario lens is equally capable for event, sports and nature photography.

Inside the lens, 20 elements arranged in 15 groups, including three lenses with aspherical surfaces, ensure razor-sharp, detailed images right into the corners of the frame across all focal lengths. Additionally, convenient handling is ensured by the internal focusing mechanism, maintaining its constant size at any focal length.

With the new Extender L 2.0x, which is available separately, the focal length of the telephoto Vario can be extended from 70–200mm to 140–400mm. It occupies minimal space on the go while offering endless creative opportunities.

The retail price for the new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. is $3,295.00 USD. The retail price for the Leica Extender L 2.0x is $995.00 USD. Both products are available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers.

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

