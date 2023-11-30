Leica Watch ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Leica ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition is the newest timepiece within the Leica journey, standing as a tribute to the rich Leica heritage of pioneering craftsmanship. Limited to 50 pieces, the ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition unites two of the most prestigious metals, gold and titanium, into an exclusive masterpiece. This Limited Edition builds upon the success of the Leica ZM Watch Collection, perfectly embodying an unwavering commitment to iconic design and exquisite watchmaking ­– whilst adding a touch of luxury.

Leica Watch ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition
Leica Watch ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition
Limited Edition Leica ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition unites two of the most prestigious metals, gold and titanium
Limited Edition Leica ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition unites two of the most prestigious metals, gold and titanium

The distinctive dual-metal case of the ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition has been expertly forged by esteemed artisans; it is crafted with an 18k gold 4N, as well as high-strength Grade 5 Titanium – a material praised for its durability within the aero and automotive industries. This timepiece is a modern homage to the first golden edition camera by Leica – the IA Luxus, introduced in 1929, with its construction echoing the legendary precision and passion for design inherent to the Leica brand.

Exhibited on the watch dial of the ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition is a special color grade, along with a sunburst effect that is achieved through a skilled brush technique and an extremely steady hand. The indexes and hands of the watch are delicately galvanized, mirroring the warmth of the golden case. Beneath the surface is the Leica Caliber LH-1001 movement, which has been expertly produced and assembled by hand at the Lehmann Präzision manufacturer, in the Black Forest, Germany, undergoing a stringent five-axis regulation test. The patented push-crown solves a function used by all watch brands in a completely original way, because with a simple push, it stops the movement, resets the seconds hand to zero and enables easy time setting.

The Leica ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition is completed with an exceptional strap, made from remarkable alligator leather sourced from a certified farm in the United States. The leather undergoes a natural tanning process at a premier Italian tannery, achieving a refined grey-brown shade using only natural ingredients. Each strap is hand-stitched with the utmost care in Geneva, ensuring a seamless blend of durability and elegance. A butterfly buckle, crafted from the same 18k gold 4N, adds the final touch to the ensemble.

A true masterpiece with only 50 watches, the Leica ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition will be available exclusively through private, one-on-one appointments at select Leica stores worldwide, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Portugal, UK, USA, China, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and Australia starting November 30, 2023. The retail price for the watch is $28,000.

About Leica Camera
Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit https://leicacamerausa.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

