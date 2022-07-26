Leica's Latest Promotion Offers Unprecedented Savings on Their Full-Frame Mirrorless SL-System

TEANECK, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera announced their latest promotion catering to customers of select Leica products, and up to five of their friends. This "Leica Family & Friends" promotion offers owners of qualifying products (SL, SL2, CL, TL, TL2, Q, Q2, and M bodies) $650 off a new Leica SL2/SL2-S body or bundle and $500 off one, new SL Prime lens (fixed focal lens only). Additionally, eligible owners can invite up to five friends to receive the same set of vouchers.

Groundbreaking in its introduction in 2015, the Leica SL-System serves to enable photographers and video creators alike to express their vision with the elusive "Leica Look," with a mirrorless full frame body built to last, this L-Mount system camera offers a myriad of creative opportunities.

This offer is valid through October 31st, 2022. Additional information on the promotion as well as registration details can be found here: https://leica-camera.com/en-US/family-friends.

