Leidos adds Curtiss-Wright to Alliance Partner Network

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 innovation leader, today announced the addition of Curtiss-Wright, a global provider of highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services, to the Leidos Alliance Partner Network (LAPN) as a Technology Partner.

"Leidos is pleased to welcome Curtiss-Wright's Defense Solutions Division to the LAPN," said Doug Jones, Leidos' Senior Vice President of Defense Systems. "Curtiss-Wright's expertise in developing advanced, highly engineered products and precision components, combined with Leidos' innovative technological solutions, will significantly enhance our capabilities and set new standards of excellence in support of the ever-changing government needs."

The LAPN drives innovation through a vast network of the world's leading technology companies and leverages significant expertise to provide solutions that deliver customer mission success. As a Technology Partner, Curtiss-Wright will collaborate with Leidos to address the high-performance compute, networking, and environmental challenges particular to extreme aerospace and defense applications.

"We are excited to join the LAPN," said Brian Perry, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. "This partnership furthers our relationship with a world-class organization and strengthens the collaboration that will produce state-of-the-art solutions for the defense industry."

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

