Leidos and Clarify Health Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Innovative Analytics Solutions to Healthcare Partners

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced a strategic alliance with Clarify Health Solutions, a leader in advanced healthcare analytics, that will facilitate improved healthcare operations and impact through world-class and governance-based digital solutions. Under the agreement, Leidos will enable its customers to deliver Clarify-generated observed and predictive insights directly into healthcare operations through its careC2 platform.

"Both our companies share a mission to improve health and access to high value healthcare," said Todd Gottula, co-founder and chief product officer of Clarify Health. "We are excited to collaborate with Leidos to create innovative and unprecedented offerings in advanced predictive analytics for our partners that ultimately improve value and increase performance transparency in healthcare."

Clarify Health Solutions has accumulated one of the largest patient-level datasets in healthcare which it uses to generate observed and predictive insights by a world-class team of data scientists, engineers, clinicians, and healthcare experts. Clarify Health's products and insights are leveraged by industry leaders across health systems, health plans, and life sciences companies to improve the value of care delivered as well as therapies offered patients.

Leidos' careC2 platform enables its customers to improve their clinical, financial and operational results by providing a single, secure, real-time view of operations across their healthcare ecosystem in order to efficiently deliver the right services to the right patient at the right point in their health journey. CareC2 provides users with the tools to design, build and commercialize their own applications to close capability gaps where they may exist and diversify revenue. Delivering Clarify Health Solutions predictive insights through the Leidos careC2 applications provides Leidos with a differentiated solution in the market, combining the power of the careC2 data services, security, compliance, and governance capabilities with Clarify's analytics capabilities.

"We are thrilled to team up with Clarify Health to propel healthcare analytics forward," said Jon Scholl, Leidos Health Group president."The insights gained through our combined expertise will create new visibility for our healthcare partners and improve care for millions of patients."

With a joint focus on the delivery of better care through technology that can most effectively distill fractured, disparate health data into actionable insights, Clarify Health and Leidos will co-develop a roadmap to address their current and new customers' unmet needs.

About Clarify Health Solutions

Clarify Health's enterprise analytics platform empowers stakeholders across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, and life sciences companies, to deliver better care to patients through actionable insights. With industry-leading statistical modeling, machine learning, and AI, Clarify Health harnesses the power of the most comprehensive longitudinal dataset in the US by linking clinical, claims, prescription, lab, and social determinant of health data across 250 million+ lives. For more information, visit www.clarifyhealth.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 34,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.leidos.com .

