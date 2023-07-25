Leidos and L3Harris announce team for ATHENA-S

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, and L3Harris Technologies announced today they are teaming up for the U.S. Army's Theater Level High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne - Signals Intelligence (ATHENA-S) proposal. Together the companies will seek to deliver two enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft in support of the program.

"The Leidos-L3Harris team focuses each of our companies' extensive and diverse talents to achieve mission success with ATHENA-S," said Tim Freeman, Leidos senior vice president and Airborne Solutions Operations Manager. "With our combined integration, investment, engineering and design expertise, we look forward to producing a highly-configurable platform with more ISR capabilities to create an operational picture of the battlefield. The Leidos-L3Harris team is excited to deliver a decision advantage for the U.S. and our allies."

Together, the Leidos-L3Harris team is the only one with experience designing, integrating, certifying and operating ISR business jets for the U.S. Army. The team will work to modify two Bombardier Global 6500 jets with radar, electronic and communications intelligence capabilities tailored to ATHENA-S requirements. The aircraft are intended to support U.S. Army missions in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility and are designed to close the gap between the Army's medium- and high-altitude ISR aircraft fleet. ATHENA-S will fly at higher operating altitudes, provide increased range, greater endurance, more capacity for larger payloads and greater standoff ranges, along with next-generation sensor technology.

Leidos currently operates two Leidos Special Mission Aircraft (LSMA) for the Army's Airborne Reconnaissance Targeting and Exploitation Multi-Mission Intelligence System (ARTEMIS) program in support of U.S. European Command. The LSMA provides deep-sensing electronics intelligence to enable threat analysis and delivery of long-range precision fires.

L3Harris currently operates a Bombardier Global Series jet as part of the Army's Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System (ARES) program supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. In addition to ARES, L3Harris is also performing on Phase 2 of the Army's Multi-Domain Sensing System program to develop, build, integrate and demonstrate prototype electronic and communications intelligence sensors for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.l3harris.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

