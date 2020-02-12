Leidos and Rusada Team Up to Deliver Aviation MRO and Flight Operations Software

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced a partnership agreement with Rusada to become a systems integrator for ENVISION, Rusada's Aviation Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Flight Operations software.

ENVISION is used by aircraft operators, MRO providers and manufacturers to efficiently manage their maintenance and airworthiness activities. The web-based software utilizes the most up-to-date technologies to empower aviation decision-makers, providing them with helpful and informative data that adds value to their organization.

Under the agreement, Rusada will continue to be the software product developer. Leidos' Airborne Solutions Operation (ASO) will serve as the systems integrator providing services to install, configure, operate and apply the software for customer's aviation business.

"As a premier provider of airborne solutions, Leidos is committed to keeping its customers abreast of best-of-breed technology enhancements," said Kevin Lansdowne, senior vice president of Leidos Airborne Solutions. "This agreement will leverage both companies' expertise to deliver next generation software for airlines and aircraft operators across the globe."

"This partnership is the natural conclusion of the great work we have already done together," said Julian Stourton CEO of Rusada. "Both companies strive to deliver the highest quality services in our respective fields and together we present an unparalleled offering to aviation companies across the globe."

About Rusada

Rusada is a global aviation software provider established in 1987 and headquartered in Switzerland. With operations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the Americas, Rusada supports 100+ major customers worldwide with software that manages 2,000 aircraft in over 40 countries.

About Leidos



Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

