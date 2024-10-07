Leidos announces Leslie Fautsch as chief human resources officer

RESTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, today announced the appointment of Leslie Fautsch as the company's new chief human resources officer. In this role, Fautsch will be responsible for supporting 48,000 Leidos employees worldwide and shaping the company's differentiated workforce strategy.

"I am thrilled to promote Leslie as our new chief human resources officer," said Leidos CEO Tom Bell. "Leslie and our human resources team's efforts to attract and develop the best of the best people will be crucial as we make Leidos the most awesome place to work in the industry. I'm confident Leslie's leadership will sharpen our strategic focus to support that goal, our employees, and our customers."

Fautsch has over 20 years of experience and has served Leidos in various HR capacities for nearly 14 years, most recently leading enhancements to the company's total rewards programs and redefining the human capital strategy. Fautsch was previously senior vice president for HR operations and total rewards where she oversaw compensation, benefits, and recognition programs. She also led HR for the company's corporate and enterprise functions, piloting enterprise-wide initiatives and talent strategies. Previously, Fautsch held multiple HR leadership positions within Leidos lines of business, including ethics and employee relations. Prior to joining Leidos, Fautsch served in employee relations, ethics, and HR management roles at another major aerospace company.

Fautsch is a licensed attorney and holds a law degree from Marquette University as well as a bachelor's degree in government and public policy from the University of Notre Dame.

