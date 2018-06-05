Leidos Announces Winners of 2018 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium Awards

The winners are as follows:

Alliance Partner of the Year: Dell EMC

The Alliance Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier that contributes to the success of Leidos customers through long-term relationships that support and advance the company's strategic objectives. The awarded supplier has demonstrated the ability to work with Leidos to design, price, and implement unique solutions to support the mission at hand. These solutions go beyond the standard level of supplier integration typically seen within the supply chain, and have resulted in continuing revenue for both the supplier and Leidos.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

The Innovation Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided new ideas and solutions to Leidos, resulting in increased efficiencies for customer deliverables. Their innovations enable Leidos to continue providing world-class solutions to customers while reducing cost. This supplier has presented and implemented a new piece of technology, created new ways to re-use existing technology in a manner new to Leidos, or provided continuous improvement of existing technology.

Value Added Reseller (VAR) of the Year: SHI International Corp

The VAR of the Year award recognizes a Large Business Value Added Reseller who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions (e.g. technology, business practice, etc), resulting in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue or performance outcomes, and who have consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Small Business Value Added Reseller of the Year: COLAMCO, Inc.

The Small Business VAR of the Year award recognizes an organization who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions resulting in effective bottom-line savings and increased revenue or performance outcomes. The organization has consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: Devo

The Emerging Technology Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier with outstanding product design and engineering in cutting edge technology products that help our customers achieve mission success. The award is presented to an organization that aligns with what we believe to be our technical core competencies as a global systems integrator.

"Leidos works with many outstanding suppliers, but there are a handful that clearly went above and beyond expectations over the past year in service to our customers," said Tony Leiter, Leidos Director of Strategic Technology Sourcing & Alliances. "Through a combination of technology innovation, value, collaborative relationships, and ethical business practices our 2018 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium award winners enable Leidos to deliver solutions essential to the success of our customers' missions."

