Leidos Appoints Amy Smith to Senior Vice President, Government Affairs

Leidos

06 Sep, 2023, 16:15 ET

RESTON, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the promotion of Amy Smith to Senior Vice President of Government Affairs. Smith will manage the company's government affairs operation and serve as the lead advocate for Leidos on Capitol Hill.

"Amy's impressive career in government and bipartisan reputation on Capitol Hill will continue to serve Leidos well as we enter our next decade as a leading provider of products and services to the military and federal government," said Debbie Opiekun, Leidos Chief Business Development Officer. "We're excited to leverage Amy's experience to share the Leidos story with policymakers and executives across the government."

Smith joined Leidos as Vice President of Government Affairs in 2020. Previously she served for seven years as Chief of Staff and Senior Director, International Operations and Policy at Boeing. Smith began her career in the U.S. House of Representatives where she advised numerous members of Congress at both the personal office and committee levels over a period of 17 years.

During that time, she became a key advisor to House leadership, serving as policy analyst for appropriations under Majority Whip Tom Delay, then as floor director under Majority Whip Roy Blunt. Smith finished her time on Capitol Hill as Policy Director for six years for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. She is a graduate of Florida International University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and government.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

[email protected]




Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

[email protected]

