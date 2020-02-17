Leidos Appoints James R. Moos to Civil Group President

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology solutions leader, today announced the appointment of James R. Moos to Civil Group President, effective immediately. Moos will report to Chairman and CEO Roger Krone.

The Civil Group is a $3.7 billion, 9,600-person business providing advanced science, engineering, and technology solutions across commercial, federal, and international customers in information technology, cyber, energy, environment, security, space, transportation, and financial markets. As group president, Moos will have responsibility for all Civil Group activities including new business growth, technology development and thought leadership.

"Jim has demonstrated over time his commitment to the Leidos team, and his expertise in the Civil Group markets, developing and implementing strategies that drive our business and generate growth," said Krone. "I am confident in his abilities to provide strong leadership to this important and growing organization."

Previously, Moos served as the group's Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group President where he led all matters of business operations, execution and strategy. Most recently, he spearheaded efforts related to Leidos' planned acquisition of L3Harris Technology's Security Detection and Automation Businesses, announced on Feb. 4. He joined the company in 1998 and held numerous technical and leadership positions from program management to operating group leadership. Earlier in his career, he worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Morrison Knudsen Corporation.

Moos is a veteran of the U.S. Navy's nuclear power program having served in the Navy for seven years and has a bachelor of science degree from Thomas Edison State University and a master of science degree from the University of Central Missouri.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

