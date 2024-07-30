RESTON, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation company, today announced the appointment of Ron Keesing as chief AI officer. In this role, Keesing will lead Leidos' strategic initiatives advancing Trusted Mission AI solutions and deploying those solutions across all customer missions.

Leidos Appoints Ron Keesing as Chief AI Officer

Leidos has been at the forefront of deploying Trusted Mission AI into critical customer missions for decades. With Keesing's appointment, Leidos is further emphasizing and accelerating efforts to deliver superior outcomes for all customer missions through the rapid deployment of Trusted Mission AI.

Tom Bell, Leidos CEO, emphasized the significance of this appointment: "Ron Keesing's appointment as chief AI officer marks a pivotal moment for Leidos. As we navigate a landscape shaped by rapid technological advancements, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that AI remains at the forefront of our solutions. At Leidos, we don't view AI as a replacement for human ingenuity but rather as a trusted partner that enhances our capabilities to deliver unparalleled support for critical customer missions."

Keesing brings over two decades of pioneering experience in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics. An integral part of the Leidos team since March 2004, Keesing has served as the founding director of the Leidos AI Accelerator and most recently served as senior vice president of technology integration, responsible for driving mission-critical AI as a core discriminator of the company's data-driven solutions.

Reflecting on his appointment, Keesing stated, "I am honored and excited to take on the role of chief AI officer at Leidos. Over the years, we have focused on developing AI solutions that not only improve efficiencies but also uphold the highest standards of quality and trust. Our approach is rooted in anticipating technological trends and leveraging AI's potential to solve complex challenges across our customers' missions."

Under Keesing's leadership, Leidos will continue to pioneer Trusted Mission AI across its solutions, further solidifying its position as the partner of choice for cutting-edge AI firms and addressing the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

