Leidos Awarded Contract to Manage the Navy's Towed Array Repair Depot

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been awarded a prime contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) - Newport Division to provide engineering, technical and management services for the Naval Array Technical Support Center. The single-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee / firm-fixed-price contract has a total estimated value of $149.2 million. Work will be performed primarily in Newport, Rhode Island.

"This award underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the solutions needed to address the current and emerging security threats in the undersea and maritime environment," said Will Johnson, Leidos Senior Vice President, Logistics and Mission Support. "Leidos has supported the Naval Array Technical Support Center for more than 15 years. We are expanding our commitment by deploying new innovative technologies to sustain the Navy's competitive advantage in undersea warfare."

Through this contract, Leidos will perform tasks for the U.S. Navy's Sensors and SONAR Systems Department. Leidos will be responsible for production engineering, technical and logistics support of the Navy and Foreign Military Sales' towed array assets. Key services also include manufacturing, upgrading and troubleshooting towed array systems currently in service, as well as systems recently taken out of service and others that may enter the fleet.

The Naval Array Technical Support Center is the depot-level repair service for surface ships and submarine-towed sonar arrays. NUWC provides research, development, testing and evaluation, engineering, analysis, assessment and fleet support capabilities. These capabilities support submarines, autonomous underwater systems and both offensive and defensive weapons systems associated with undersea warfare.

