Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Counterintelligence Operations

RESTON, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force's Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) to provide intelligence support services. The single award, firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort award has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options and a total ceiling of approximately $50 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at U.S. Air Force sites in South Carolina and the Middle East.

AFOSI is a federal law enforcement agency with responsibility for conducting criminal investigations, counterintelligence, specialized investigative activities, and integrated force protection. Leidos will support the organization's Terrorism Analysis Support Services by providing AFOSI program management, counterintelligence analysis, counterterrorism analysis, and other analytical services. These services will help AFOSI target foreign intelligence services, terrorist organizations, insurgent groups, and their surrogates that pose a threat to Department of Defense and coalition forces personnel, resources, and facilities within military theaters of operation.

Leidos leveraged proven past performance and built a team with direct experience unique to the customer's mission. The company also installed innovative support processes to mitigate transition of personnel and execution risks while increasing quality and retention to ensure uninterrupted service for the customer's critical needs.

"This contract represents a major achievement in our Air Force growth campaign and our continued support to warfighters," said Senior Vice President Eric Freeman, Leidos C4ISR Solutions. "It allows us to bolster our already significant capabilities and further assist our customers in addressing their enduring mission requirements."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich Erin Tindell

(571) 526-6850 (571) 526-6996

Koskovichm@Leidos.com Tindelle@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

