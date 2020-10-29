Leidos Awarded Contract to Support the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a contract by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. Through this award, Leidos will provide services and support for the Defense Civilian Human Resource Management System (DCHRMS). The single award, firm-fixed-price (FFP), time and materials (T&M) contract holds a total potential value of approximately $75 million. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods. Work will be performed primarily in San Antonio, Texas.

"We are excited to leverage our world-class cloud technology for the Department of Defense," said Dan Voce, Leidos senior vice president of enterprise cyber and solutions. "Leidos takes pride in our dedication to agility and excellence. By leveraging this technology, the speed and efficiency of DCHRMS will increase, while lowering costs. These benefits flow down to the people who rely on this system each and every day – the DoD HR professionals and managers, as well as the civilian employees they service."

Through this contract, Leidos will provide technical services and support for DCHRMS, a cloud-based human resources system that provides a single civilian personnel service capability. Leidos will integrate six different databases into one. This makes DCHRMS more flexible to share information between components while standardizing and streamlining personnel processes.

About Leidos

