Leidos Awarded Global Network Management Contract by DISA

RESTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a prime contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide network services under the Global Solutions Management - Operations (GSM-O) II contract. The single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, hybrid contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by two two-year option periods and a final one-year option period, at a ceiling value of $6.5 billion. Work will be performed on a global scale with significant domestic workforce in Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Honolulu, HI, Tampa, Fla., Ft. Meade, Md., and Ogden, UT.

Under the agreement, Leidos will operate, defend, and sustain the Department of Defense Information Network / Defense Information System Network (DoDIN/DISN). This critical system securely connects more than three million end users at more than 3,000 Department of Defense and federal sites around the world. Key services to be provided include network operations and sustainment, network maintenance and repair, and network cybersecurity assurance.

"Leidos is proud to modernize and operate the information network that connects warfighters and government leaders around the world," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "We will continue to work alongside DISA to align our network solutions with their mission evolution."

"DISA is a critical support agency for our troops," said C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, U.S. congressman representing Maryland's 2nd congressional district. "This contract is vitally important to ensuring our Armed Services and Department of Defense can communicate uninterrupted and securely worldwide. I congratulate Leidos and all of its employees on this award and thank them for their continued support of DISA. "

"DISA is an important agency supporting our national security decision makers, warfighters, and partners around the world," said Anthony Brown, U.S. congressman representing Maryland's 4th district. "I congratulate Leidos on this award to strengthen the Department of Defense's information network, and I will continue to support the workers who help accomplish DISA's combat support mission every day."

