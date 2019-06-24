Leidos Awarded HHS Artificial Intelligence Contract

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been selected by the Department of Health and Human Services to compete for task orders to provide intelligent automation and artificial intelligence (IAAI) solutions and services. The multiple award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a total estimated value of $49 million over a five-year base period.

Leidos will enable HHS and other federal agencies to quickly obtain, adopt, and apply AI technologies that will revolutionize business processes and enhance mission delivery such as automating tasks and shifting from low-value to high-value work. The Leidos team will use its experience and technical capabilities to rapidly deploy IAAI solutions using machine learning, deep learning, machine vision, blockchain, microservices and robotic process automation.

Additionally, the company will leverage its Leidos Innovations Center (LInC), which is outfitted with technologies that deliver IAAI proofs of concept and also provides innovative Lab-as-a-Service environments for collaborative research, development, and rapid prototyping. Utilizing LInC, Leidos focuses on expanding technical innovation across the enterprise and partnering with academia, technology leaders and small businesses to explore next generation disruptive technologies.

"Our culture of innovation inspires us to develop unique solutions that enable mission success," said Senior Vice President Doreen Cohen, Leidos Government Health & Safety Solutions. "We're excited to partner with HHS and leverage our extensive government experience designing, prototyping, developing, and deploying best-of-breed IAAI technologies and services that are cost-effective and create efficiencies."



About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com

Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

