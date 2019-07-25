Leidos CRM IQ FedCloud Authorized by FedRAMP

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has announced that its proprietary Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) system, Intranet Quorum (IQ), has been authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and is now available on the FedRAMP marketplace as IQ FedCloud™. This certification means that federal agencies can now confidently implement IQ FedCloud™ as a security-vetted cloud technology.

In 2012, the General Services Administration (GSA) founded FedRAMP to oversee standards of cloud security as part of an initiative to bring secure cloud technology to the federal government. FedRAMP authorization standardizes cloud security for government vendors through months of rigorous testing, allowing government agencies to quickly and cost-effectively adopt verified cloud-based technology. Through meticulous security checks with a sponsoring agency, a third party assessment organization, and the GSA, IQ FedCloud™ is now a FedRAMP authorized Software as a Service application.

For more than two decades, IQ products have serviced the most influential government agencies and elected officials in the U.S. Today, IQ is trusted by 65% of the U.S. Congress, 50% of U.S. Governors, and more than 100 federal, state, and local agencies, totaling thousands of users nationwide.

"Leidos has spent over 20 years providing data analytics that help federal, state, and local government agencies more effectively service and engage with their constituents," said Angie Heise, Leidos Civil Group President. "With this authorization, we'll be able to continue this important work with a wider range of customers for many years to come."

