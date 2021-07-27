Leidos Demonstrates Autonomous Naval Capabilities at Defender Europe 21

JLOTS was conducted in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Albania. Leidos showcased its next generation capabilities as part of Autonomous Littoral Connector (ALC), a Marine Corps Warfighting Lab program. The ALC program - an extension of the Sea Hunter and Seahawk autonomous vessels – has an autonomous LCM-8 and LCU currently part of the Navy's Assault Craft Unit TWO.

ALC's participation in the JLOTS exercise for DEFENDER-Europe 21 was the first demonstration of its ship-to-shore capabilities in an international forum. JLOTS is a joint Army-Navy exercise involving the movement of vehicles, supplies and other warfighting equipment for the rapid deployment of combat-capable forces. By participating in the event, Leidos was able to augment the LCM-8's existing mission with its autonomous capabilities.

By operating autonomously as part of a deployed littoral group, the ALC program demonstrated its current and future advancements as new autonomous capabilities are added to the LCM-8 and the LCU. During the exercise, the vessel autonomously beached and was remotely moored by a sailor to the roll-on-roll-off deployment facility. It also autonomously transported a load from the Sealift Command ship to the pier. The mission control system in the events command tent monitored and tasked the craft while providing situational awareness back to the group running the event.

The event is the latest stage in the continued development of autonomous littoral capabilities. Following the exercise, preparations will take place for the deployment of ALC's autonomous LCU with a Marine Expeditionary Unit.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.3 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

